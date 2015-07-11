Title

Sonic Saturday

When a Voice from the Skies brought Hindustani music to Indian homes

Gems from Bade Ghulam Ali, Begum Akhtar and Siddheshwari Devi.

Image credit:  ragaist.com

For decades now, All India Radio has disseminated various aspects of state policy and continues to address citizens in its role as the government’s Akashvani (literally “voice from the skies” or a “celestial announcement”). Originally begun in the 1920s as an amateur effort, broadcasting in India took a definite shape with the establishment of privately run radio clubs at Bombay, Calcutta and Madras. But they soon closed down due to financial difficulties. It was only in July 1927 that broadcasting was formalised by the colonial government with the inauguration of the first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company in Bombay. In 1936, the nomenclature changed to All India Radio.

Since the early days, broadcasting in India included regular music programmes. At first presented as live broadcasts, music was later recorded and broadcasted at various times through the day. The first National Programme of Music was broadcast on July 20, 1952.

In 1954, the state-run Films Division of India made a short documentary that portrayed the diversity of programmes broadcast on All India Radio and the significance of broadcasting to the new sovereign nation. Showcasing various musical forms and systems, the film contains vignettes of Hindustani music performances that feature musicians like shehnai exponent Bismillah Khan, and sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and renowned sarod player Ali Akbar Khan in a duet accompanied by tabla player Kishan Maharaj, one of the foremost representatives of the Banaras gharana. The film ends with a short jhala or climactic rhythmic portion in raag Bhairavi performed by sitar virtuoso Rais Khan.

Though many of the recorded treasures from the All India Radio have been lost, we are fortunate that some archival recordings are now disseminated publicly.

Bade Ghulam Ali
The famous Patiala gharana vocalist Bade Ghulam Ali sings a dadra, a form closely linked to the thumri genre. Set to Dadra taal, a cycle of six matras or time units, the composition is sung differently in some sections to accommodate rhythmic patterns called laggis played by the tabla player in Kaherva, an eight matra taal. Bade Ghulam Ali Khan in his characteristic style weaves short and incredibly swift melodic passages through the piece.

Begum Akhtar
The next track features Begum Akhtar singing a thumri based on raag Pahadi set to Deepchandi, a fourteen matra taal.

Siddheshwari Devi
Thumri exponent Siddheshwari Devi sings a tappa in raag Bhairavi. Composed by Shori Miyan, the piece is set to the Sitarkhani or Addha taal, a sixteen matra cycle. As is the nature of the tappa form and its compositional structure, one can hear intricate taans or fast melodic sequences that seem to halt in their tracks in unpredictable ways only to resume their journey to meet the main line of the composition or to set off new taan sequences.

    Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

    How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

    New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

    How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
    Image credit:  Samsung

    In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

    The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

    The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

    In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

    In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

    The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

    Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

    Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

    Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

