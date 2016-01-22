Title

× Close
Opening this week

Film review: It’s a clean sweep for Jennifer Lawrence and the rest of the cast of ‘Joy’

David O Russell rolls out a partially successful biopic of a female American inventor and teleshopping star.

by 

In 1990, a divorced American mother of three invented a mop that must have been second only to the pill in its usefulness. The mop wrung itself and did not need to be touched with the human hand because of a design innovation by its inventor, Joy Mangano. Her practical solution to a basic problem made Mangano very rich, but she had a fair share of shovelling dirt before she earned a reputation as a serial entrepreneur and a celebrity on the Home Shopping Network.

In David O Russell’s seriocomic account of Mangano’s rags-to-riches journey, starring Jennifer Lawrence, her best and worst allies are her family members. Each of them is straight out of one of the television soaps to which Joy’s delusional mother Terry (Virginia Madsen) is addicted. Joy’s father Rudy (Robert De Niro) is divorced and never without a girlfriend, which is fortunate since his latest mark Trudy (Isabella Rossellini) is persuaded into funding Joy’s miracle mop venture. Tony (Edgar Ramirez) has divorced Joy but hasn’t yet moved out of the basement and is a handy babysitter when she takes off to fight patent battles and persuade powerful buyer Neil (Bradley Cooper) to feature her on his television shopping network. Only Joy’s grandmother (Diane Ladd) seems rational, but her voiceover is delivered from beyond the grave, like in a movie by Billy Wilder, one of the major influences on Joy’s halfway-successful attempt at screwball comedy.

Russell has rolled out an old-fashioned women’s picture with brand-new upholstery. Swept beneath the carpet is a credible measure of the obstacles faced by Mangano and other women like her. Russell packs in far too many themes – female entrepreneurs, small businesses, the American cult of success, the bizarre world of teleshopping, the dynamics of a dysfunctional family – to provide a coherent picture of Joy’s achievements. The movie title echoes, but has none of the hard-nosed observations, of The Pursuit of Happyness, which deals with an ordinary American’s struggle for success. The largely fawning narrative treatment veers between kitchen sink realism and TV farce – Joy’s dreams are converted into fantasy sequences, and there is something fable-like about the almost inevitable slaying of her demons, whatever they may be.

The joy in this 124-minute drama comes from watching the fabulously chosen cast play off each other. Joy shares with Russell’s previous feature, American Hustle, a loose and improvisational quality and a light-headed and slightly manic approach to storytelling. Russell, who has co-written Joy, has moved further and further away from his indie roots to become a mainstream genre experimenter. The director likes to play with form and formula, bringing immense stylishness and personal touches to standard-issue plots. The coming together and tearing apart of people in Joy has the brittle and bittersweet quality of real life, but nothing sticks. Every scene suggests a big reveal or a large truth around the corner that is soon thwarted.

Nowhere is this more evident than when Joy locks eyes with Neil when he is explaining how the television shopping network broadcasting works. It’s one of many deftly orchestrated and discrete set pieces in Joy, and there is a hint of sexual frisson between seller and buyer. Or did we imagine it because of the emotional core that Lawrence’s superbly rounded performance lends to her character? It’s perhaps fitting that a movie that is self-consciously influenced by television is not excessively bothered about the big picture.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext