The Force was strong this year. As on every May 4, devotees of the movie franchise Star Wars showed off their punning skills by playing further on the classic pun “May the Fourth be with you”. And the results were hilarious.

Fans first celebrated May the 4th as Star Wars Day many years ago, in deference to the Jedi knights’ mantra “May the Force Be with You”. Before long, the celebration was “coopted” by the franchise.

The hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou trended worldwide on Twitter on Wednesday, including for a while in India. Meanwhile, on Facebook, a group called “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Memes-Desi” came up witty memes set in the Indian context. Members of the group spent the day competing with one another to come up with the punniest of posts.

From a take on the 1980s Bofors scandal to the medu vada, here are the top picks:

Credit: Kanishka Mohan Singh Rathore

Credit: Keerti Ujwal

Credit: Dilip Ramachandran

Credit: Sehaj Bir Singh

Credit: Indrajeet Sircar

Credit: Gaurav Sharma

Credit: Abhiroop Datta

Credit: Aazar Anis

Credit: Vipin Tyagi

Credit: Rachita Raj