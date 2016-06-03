Title

× Close
Opening this week

Film review: ‘Housefull 3’ sets out to be puerile (and succeeds admirably)

Written and directed by punsters Farhad-Sajid, the comedy fulfils its shallow ambitions.

by 
Image credit:  Eros Entertainment

Bollywood’s leading punsters Farhad-Sajid, who cannot allow a word or a name to pass unmolested, have their work cut out for them in Housefull 3. Apart from writing duties, the siblings have also directed the movie, which features three heroines, three heroes who pretend to have disabilities, a villain with three sons, a London setting, and the compulsion to extract laughs in every second of every scene in case audiences get wise to how shopworn the material is.

Each of the three heroes – Akshay Kumar as Sandy, Ritesh Deshmukh as Teddy and Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty – is given a distinguishing profession. Sandy plays football, Teddy wants to be race driver Ayrton Senna, while Bunty is a rapper. The women, of course, only have their names to tell one from another. Ganga (Jacqueline Fernandez), Jamuna (Lisa Haydon) and Saraswati (Lisa Haydon) are sisters who are so alike that they seem to have been born on the same day. They even share the habit of translating English idioms into Hindi: “Kaamwali gai to kaamwali gai” or let bygones be bygones and “Hum bachche nahi bana rahe hain” or “We are not kidding.”

We too are not kidding when we tell you that the father of the women, Batuk (Bomani Irani), has convinced them that they are cursed and hence should not marry. Aakhri Pasta (Chunkey Pandey), a recurring character in the franchise, pretends to be an astrologer and tells the trinity that each of their boyfriends should, respectively, not touch Batuk, look at him, or speak to him. Accordingly, Sandy pretends to be disabled, Teddy blinks his eyes to indicate that he is blind, while Bunty keeps his lips sealed on all occasions. The ruse works – as does the movie – until the point when Jackie Shroff’s gangster, who has a connection to Batuk and the women, enters the picture.

When disability is a joke, why should skin colour be left behind? Batuk has three maidservants who are all black, and who also play their part in adding to the chaos that is a staple of the franchise.

Kumar and Deshmukh have been in the house in the previous two editions, know what is to be done, and behave accordingly. Kumar’s Sandy has an added quality: whenever he hears the word Indian, he assumes another personality, called Sundi, and starts beating up the wrong people. It’s one of the best ideas in the movie, and could have amounted to something more than a sight gag of Kumar running around like a character out of Scary Movie, but Farhad-Sajid don’t get their own joke.

The filmmakers have aimed to deliver a puerile movie, and, in fact, will be offended by any discussion about Housefull 3 that does not involve its box office prospects. We are in the mythical “critics will hate it but audiences will love it” zone, and since the movie aims to be nothing more than a weekend moneyspinner, it is accordingly forgettable and disposable. “Agli baar achche jokes ko todo”, or crack better jokes the next time.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext