Land squabbles

Kerala government's plan to resume farming on land given for airport, tourism project faces hurdles

Land acquisition will be a big challenge and the government also needs to be careful not to send the wrong signal to investors.

by 
Image credit:  Manoj K/via Wikimedia Commons

The newly elected Left Democratic Front government’s decision to resume farming on land identified for the construction of an international airport and an eco-tourism project in the state has been greeted enthusiastically by farmers and environmentalists. However, the government is likely to face several challenges in implementing this.

The LDF, as part of its policy to conserve wetlands and promote agriculture, seeks to shelve the Aranmula airport project and the Methran Kayal eco-tourism project that includes hotels, resorts and restaurants. Both were cleared by the LDF during its 2006-11 rule and carried forward by the previous Congress-led United Democratic Front government.

The Aranmula International Airport, which received an in-principle nod in 2009, has been stuck over allegations that it flouts environmental norms. Similar concerns have dogged the Methran Kayal project, announced in 2008. The UDF government, in its last few months in power, had ordered the reclamation of ecologically sensitive land in Kottayam district for the project but the Kerala high court stepped in and ordered a stay on this.

Doubts over implementation

Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar had made the announcement about resuming paddy cultivation on these lands on Monday and the had asked agriculture secretary Raju Narayana Swami to file a feasibility report on this by Friday.

Government officials and farmers’ representatives, however, are sceptical about the implementation of the decision.

A senior official in the state’s agriculture department said farming cannot be undertaken on either site till land is acquired from the promoters of both projects, a process that, he said, may entail legal hurdles.

While about 500 acres of land acquired for the airport project is still in the possession of KGS Group, headquartered in Chennai, 378 acres proposed for the eco-tourism project are held by UAE firm Rakindo Developers Pvt Ltd and 18 other companies.

However, two state governments over the last three years have not been able to retrieve even the 232 acres in the possession of KGS Group that had been found to be in excess of the limit imposed by the Kerala Land Reforms Act. Though the Kerala Land Board had issued a directive to take back the land, the firm had challenged this before the high court, and the case is still pending.

Any fresh attempt to acquire land from the company might lead to further litigation and make the government’s farming move a non-starter.

Rakindo was given permission to develop the Methran Kayal project on grounds that the land was lying uncultivated since 2007. However, the Methran Kayal is part of the Vembanad Lake, which has been named by the Ramsar Convention as a wetland of international importance. Farming had been halted here because of flooding from the lake, and farmers had demanded the construction of an retention wall to prevent this.

After the government paid no heed to this, farmers agreed to sell the land to the real estate firm. Philiphose Thomas, a farmer in the area, said they were ready to resume cultivation if a bund is constructed by the LDF.

Father Thomas Peelianickal, the executive director of Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi, which has been championing the interest of farmers, said that if the government comes forward to construct the bund, which is estimated to cost about Rs 50 crores, the company may offer to undertake farming on the land so as not to let go of the land.

“The government will not be able to make such a big investment for a private firm,” Peelianickal told the Scroll.in. “It will also not be able to recover the land under the current laws unless it is proved that the area is arable.”

Peelianickal said that the government’s plan is likely to remain on paper and that it was probably just a way to attack the previous government. As soon as it assumed office on May 26, the LDF government had announced that it would review all controversial decisions taken by the UDF since January.

“The move might, at best, serve the purpose of sending a message to the real estate mafia against acquiring wetlands for commercial activity,” Peelianickal said.

A tight spot

The government is also in a tight spot because Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been trying to woo investors to boost development in the state, but a move to take land back from private firms could be discouraging to industrialists.

To encourage investment, the party had recently dropped objections raised by the LDF against the Vizhinjam Port project – a proposed multipurpose greenfield port in Thiruvananthapuram district – while it was in opposition.

When the UDF was in power, Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo (the party was in the opposition at the time) had called the deal corrupt and his party had termed many conditions in the agreement signed between the government and the Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone detrimental to the interests of the state. However, the chief minister did not insist on changing the terms of the agreement when company CEO Karan Adani met him in state capital Thiruvananthapuram last week. After the meeting, Karan had said that they were committed to the project and that there were no pending issues.

Similarly, the LDF has also changed its previous stance on other mega projects like the Kochi-Mangalore-Bangalore Liquefied National Gas pipeline, approved in 2010, which hit a roadblock because of protests by locals over land acquisition, and the construction of national highways. The LDF manifesto has also proposed many mega projects like a high-speed rail corridor from the northern tip of the state to the southern tip, an industrial corridor from Kochi to Coimbatore and an electronic park in Ernakulam district.

The Vijayan government needs private investments to implement these projects and will be careful about making any move that could send negative signals to corporates.

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

