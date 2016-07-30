Title

× Close
Sonic Saturdays

Listen: Flute maestro Pannalal Ghosh interprets raag Yaman in all its hues

This is the fifth part of our series on instrumental interpretations of the evening raag.

by 
Image credit:  YouTube

The fifth part of our series on instrumental interpretations of raag Yaman features a live concert recording of Pannalal Ghosh (1911-1960), regarded as the first musician to establish the bansuri or the bamboo flute as a full-fledged concert solo instrument in Hindustani music.

Play

After a brief prefatory section, Pannalal Ghosh plays a vilambit or slow composition in Jhumra, a cycle of 14 matras or time units. He incorporates all the embellishments used in a khayal recital to adorn his interpretation of the raag. Firmly establishing the tonic by resolving on it after playing various phrases, he moves through the vistaar or free-flowing melodic elaboration over the rhythmic canvas to reach the upper octave.

The antara, or the second section of the composition, played in the upper octave, is brought to a close and the maestro gradually introduces melodic phrases that are rhythmic. Here, he uses gamak and quick jumps between individual notes or phrases that demonstrate his virtuosity.

Ghosh includes several cross-rhythmic metrical patterns before moving to a variety of taans or swift melodic passages. He intersperses the taans with some free-flowing phrases to ease the musical tension and at times reverts to more rhythmic phrases. Moving effortlessly to the tonic in the ati taar, or two octaves above the middle octave, he plays several phrases in a descending sequential order to resolve on the tonic of the middle octave each time.

While the rendition of the vilambit composition follows the khayal format, the drut or fast composition is a gat or instrumental composition and is elaborated accordingly. Once again Ghosh plays several taans, many of which are sequential or incorporate leaps between the notes. The tabla player often responds with compositions from solo repertoire.

The speed increases gradually, but there is equally a sense of repose, as the maestro intersperses a couple of slow passages after every few taans. The recital ends with a jhala, which is integral to the climactic end of an instrumental performance. Using specific blowing techniques, Ghosh simulates the percussive quality of a conventional jhala that is easily identifiable on plucked instruments. He heightens the excitement by increasing the speed to a point where the 16-matra taal cycle is barely discernible.

This detailed exposition of Yaman is not only a portrayal of the many hues that the raag offers, but is also an excellent example of Ghosh’s wizardry over the bansuri and the many areas that he explored to give voice to an instrument and establish it on a par with other instruments on the Hindustani concert platform.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext