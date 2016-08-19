Title

× Close
Opening this week

Film review: Cross-border comedy ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ sprints hilariously to the victory podium

In Mudassar Aziz’s winning movie, a reluctant bride elopes on her wedding night and lands up in Pakistan.

by 
Image credit:  Colour Yellow Productions

Mudassar Aziz’s second comedy after Dulha Mil Gaya (2010) is named after its rebellious heroine, who swaps sandals for running shoes on the day of her wedding and leaps into a fruit-laden truck. The truck is headed from Amritsar to Lahore rather than an Indian city, and when Happy (Diana Penty) gets out of the basket, she finds herself in the mansion of Pakistani diplomat Javed Ahmed (Javed Sheikh). Javed’s dutiful son Bilal (Abhay Deol) is horrified at the intrusion, but is forced to tolerate Happy when she threatens to drag his family name into the dirt. That simply won’t do, since Bilal is an aspiring politician who is being groomed by his father to be Pakistan’s next Jinnah. Bilal is set to achieve “what hasn’t happened before in the history of Pakistan”, one of many repeated jokes that actually do not wear out their welcome.

Happy is in love with the good-for-nothing Guddu (Ali Fazal), and her flight sets off a series of events back home. Her to-be husband Daman Singh Bagga (Jimmy Shergill) is furious, and he warns his future father-in-law (Kanwaljeet) to make good on his investment. It’s Bilal who springs to the rescue. Accompanied by loyal police officer Afridi (Piyush Mishra), Bilal arrives in Amritsar to resolve the situation. The petulant, foot-stamping Happy has already raised the hackles of Bilal’s fiancé Zoya (Momal Sheikh), and there might have been simpler ways for Bilal to steer us to a happy ending. But since we are in screwball comedy territory, and the climax is a long time away, the plot demands contrivances, coincidences, and chaos.
Play
‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’.

Set in a world overflowing with characters perpetually on the prowl for a good joke, Happy Bhag Jayegi survives its manufactured premise. The movie bears the stamp of producer Anand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu films, and shares with Rai’s creations a love for non-stop banter, frantic pacing, conversations dominated by non-sequiturs and love-addled characters who are guided only by their hearts. Bilal is transformed from a prissy political successor into a man of action by his undeclared attraction for Happy. His feelings for Happy remain a mystery, since neither character nor actress actually seem endearing. Penty’s beauty eclipses her acting skills, and after setting herself up as the catalyst, Aziz wisely puts her out of action.

Even though the film is named after a female character, it’s the men in the room who steal the show – Shergill’s lunkheaded Amritsar municipal representative who is aching to avenge the slight, Deol’s finely observed Bilal, and Ali Fazal’s wide-eyed dreamboat. Each actor has a scene to call his own, and Fazal’s turn comes during a night of drinking and exchanging confidences with Afridi. As with everything else in the movie, a farcical chase follows almost immediately, but Aziz allows the scene to linger just long enough to give Fazal his moment.

Deol has several of these big moments, and he superbly brings out Bilal’s nuances, steering the character expertly through both the quieter and the laugh-out-loud scenes. The regular bursts of cartoonish humour go overboard when Happy’s father lands up in Lahore and is mistaken for an assassin on the prowl. At 126 minutes, Happy Bhag Jayegi has enough momentum to steer it through even its most unmanageable manoeuvres. Every time it threatens to come undone, which is increasingly more often as the film nears closure, Aziz lands an irresistible line or a clever observation.

The wacky humour is of a piece with the cartoon-strip Lahore setting. “Ask me about anything but Kashmir,” Afridi tells Guddu. Mutual tensions, politics and conflict are shoved out of view for a rom-com utopia in which, if only for 126 minutes, Indians and Pakistanis are on the same side. All they want is a barreful of laughs, and at least on that score, the movie doesn’t let them down.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext