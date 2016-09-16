Title

× Close
Opening this week

Film review: ‘Pink’ is the new black

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s legal movie drama uses courtroom proceedings to deliver stinging messages on sexual assault.

by 
Image credit:  Pink courtesy Rashmi Sharma Films

Bengali director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s first film in Hindi opens with a crime that echoes all the way till the end credits. Three women scurry back to their shared apartment in south Delhi, while another vehicle bearing many raging men heads to hospital. Minal (Taapsee Pannu) has smashed a bottle on the side of Rajvir Singh’s forehead after he tried to force himself on her, and Rajvir (Angad Singh Bedi) might lose an eye.

Rajvir’s eye survives, but he thirsts for revenge. Being the nephew of an influential politician, he uses the law against Minal and her flatmates Falak (Kriti Kulhari) and Andrea (Andrea Tariang). Minal is accused of attempt to murder and, along with her friends, of prostitution, and her own molestation complaint against Rajvir is dismissed as harassment. Forced to take the stand instead of Rajvir, Minal finds her reputation and future at stake, and it is good for her and this movie that Amitabh Bachchan’s world-weary lawyer is on her side.

Never once is Rajvir portrayed as a victim of female hysteria, and never once is it suggested that single women like Minal, who wear dresses and shorts, drink at social gatherings, and steal the occasional puff, deserve what comes their way. The coherence, intelligence and sensitivity with which Pink approaches tricky material is so rare in popular cinema that it is almost possible to ignore the occasional sermonising, tonal shifts, and reliance on a knight to save the distressed damsels.

Play
‘Pink’.

The knight initially resembles the neighbourhood creep. His anti-pollution mask and deeper-than-usual baritone mark him as a cross between Darth Vader and Batman, and up until he swaps his tracksuit for lawyer’s robes, Deepak Sahgal (Amitabh Bachchan) is one of the many men who stare openly at Minal, Falak and Andrea simply because they can. Sahgal is supposed to be bipolar, but his despondency seems to be the result of age rather than his condition. Does he smile at all or approach anything resembling a manic state? One isn’t sure.

Sahgal actually is a vigilante put out to pasture, and together with the overhang of smog and the dull street lighting (the rich camerawork is by Avik Mukhopadhyay), the first hour proceeds like a nightmarish noir. As Minal’s landlord (Vinod Nagpal) is pressed into evicting his tenants, and the women are directly threatened, Roy Chowdhury and Mukhopadhyay create a very real sense of what it means to be at the receiving end of forces that are beyond the imagination.

The tone abruptly shifts in one snappy shot: the door opens to find Sahgal on the other side, all dressed up and ready to sally forth into battle. From there on, Pink moves into an exceedingly familiar world – the screen courtroom where the lawyer (often male) is saviour and truth-seeker, asking the questions that matter, presenting arguments that articulate the filmmaker’s philosophy, and lecturing the audience on justice and prejudice in the guise of cross-examinations.

Bachchan has two bristling scenes, both stellar examples of co-screen writer Ritesh Shah’s muscular dialogue and ability to simplify complex concepts such as consent, mitigating circumstances, and the culture of entitlement that produces sexual assaulters and rapists. In one, Sahgal jumps on the back of the elephant in the movie hall and asks Minal, “Are you a virgin?”

The other scene is of Rajvir’s cross-examination. Angad Singh Bedi’s finely nuanced performance reveals the attitude of his character – and a whole section of society – towards women like Minal, Falak and Andrea.

Although Pink is far removed from other such legal dramas, most famously Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Damini (1993), it shares with that film the stock character of the committed male lawyer who rescues the tarnished woman. Sahgal’s cross-examinations give the film its grandstanding moments. His rival is a caricature, and since he is played by Piyush Mishra, we get the movie’s major bum-note performance.

Taapse Pannu is not too convincing as the victim who becomes a survivor, and she is easily overtaken by Kriti Kulhari. The Shaitaan actress’s fabulously gutsy performance is a scene-stealer, especially when she turns the case on its head by giving the prosecution what it wants.

Kriti Kulhari in ‘Pink’.
Kriti Kulhari in ‘Pink’.

Pink is not Damini but it is not The Accused (1988) either. Despite its plainly feminist talk, it relies on Bachchan’s practised gravitas to demolish the belief that women of a certain type invite sexual assault. It’s hardly a coincidence that Sahgal’s paternalistic defence is delivered through the clipped tones of the former angry young man of 1970s cinema. Bachchan went from being an anti-establishment figure to a status quoist, but in his recent films Wazir, Ten and now Pink, he has come to represent an angry old man who wills himself into action since nobody else seems to be bothered.

The ploy partially works even if Sahgal’s character is overburdened with pathos – apart from bipolarity, he has an invalid wife (Mamta Shankar). Over Bachchan’s still upright shoulders, the filmmakers deliver a stinging indictment of society’s tendency to judge middle-class women who do not fit the stereotype of the rape victim.

The second minor portrait of aging is of Dhritiman Chatterjee’s judge. A lesser-known angry young man of the ’70s, Chatterjee still has a commanding presence, but the worrying tremor in his voice is an indication that the heroes of a couple of generations ago are now truly getting on.

Among the well-acted cameos is Vijay Varma’s lackey, who carries out Rajvir’s vengeance with chilling zeal. The choppy editing and the rushed and jumpy quality of a few scenes, however, suggest that some material and character layering were sacrificed in the interests of a manageable 136 minutes.

Pink balances its subtlety with its sloganeering through its grim and cynicism-free stand. The leitmotif of looking closely at a headline-grabbing issue is smartly tackled by the screenplay by Roy Chowdhury, producer Shoojit Sircar, and Ritesh Shah. From Rajvir’s one-eyed vengeance to Sahgal’s lugubrious gaze to the use of CCTV footage, Pink demands that sexual assault be looked at with sensitivity.

The end result is perhaps more righteous than intended. One of the most effective films on rape, the legal system, and the right to a fair trial is Otto Preminger’s Anatomy of a Murder (1959). Jimmy Stewart’s down-on-his-luck lawyer chooses to defend an unsympathetic target of rape and convinces the jury to look beyond her clothes and manner and consider the crime that has been committed. In one of the best sequences, the complainant openly comes on to Stewart’s lawyer, who is briefly interested before good sense takes over. Pink’s issue-based approach prevents it from including such moments of sheer humanity. The movie considerably enriches the screen treatment of sexual assault, but the moment for fewer lectures and greater observation is still some years away.

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Pink’.
Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Pink’.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext