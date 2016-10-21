Net profit

First time in five years, profits of public sector units fell in 2015

Government-owned companies contributed Rs 20,000 crore less to the exchequer in 2014-'15.

BSNL headquarters in Delhi. Image credit: Wikipedia CC BY

For the first time in five years, the profits of India’s state-owned companies shrank, by about 20% in 2015, with 77 public-sector units reporting losses and contribution to the exchequer dropping Rs 20,000 crore over the previous year, according to the latest government data available.

The drop in profits – from Rs 1.28 lakh crore to Rs 1.03 lakh crore – over 2013-’14 comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 Independence-day declaration that a “new culture” had helped Air India and telecom company Bharat Sachar Nigam Limited improve performance.

As many as 235 PSUs – companies in which the central government or other government companies held at least 51% of shares – surveyed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises saw profits drop in a year that India’s economy grew 7.3% over 4.7% in 2013-14.

“In the past, government companies accounted for a large share of the country’s gross domestic product, today they don’t,” said P Rameshan, former director of the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

India had 298 PSUs in 2015-16 – of which 63 have not yet started operations – in sectors that include mining (Coal India Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation), manufacturing (Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum), services (BSNL, Air India), electricity (National Thermal Power Corporation) and agriculture (National Seeds Corporation).

Except electricity, PSUs in other sectors reported a fall in profits or a rise in losses during 2014-15 compared with the previous year.

Contribution to the exchequer

The government’s companies contributed Rs 20,000 crore less to the public exchequer in 2014-15 than they did the previous year, when they generated Rs 2.2 lakh crore.

Even the top profit-making PSUs – companies such as ONGC, Coal India Ltd, Indian Oil and NTPC – saw a 13% dip in profits.

A leading reason for the decline in profits was the global slowdown and weakening of international oil prices, leading to a 29% fall in export earnings and affecting manufacturing companies.

“The steel industry, one of the biggest in terms of turnover, suffered because of the fall in oil prices,” said Anand Kumar, former director of Indian Oil Corporation, India’s largest company by revenue in 2014. Nearly 10% of steel industry’s demand comes from the petroleum industry, which is facing a slump due to fall in crude oil prices.

As the world gradually recovered in 2014-15 from an economic slowdown, demand for major commodities from India, such as coal and metal, also fell.

Bottom 10 account for 85% of losses

In 2014-15, 10 loss-making PSUs accounted for 85% of all PSU losses: Rs 27,000 crore, or Rs 4,000 crore more than the previous year. BSNL, Air India and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd were the biggest losers.

These companies could not cope with competition, said Rameshan. “BSNL is but a mere fringe player in the telecom industry today,” he said. “Air India, which lost its status as the market leader long ago, is no different.”

Modi said that Air India had made an operating profit of Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2015-16, but as FactChecker.in reported in August, that is 0.0023 times the airline’s accumulated losses, now more than Rs 44,000 crore – equal to India’s annual health budget – and borrowing has grown to more than Rs 38,000 crore ($6.3 billion), IndiaSpend reported in September 2015.

PSUs had also fallen behind on technology, said Hareendran Bhaskaran, dean of Bhavan’s Royal Institute of Management, Kochi.

Workforce dropped, salaries rose

The PSU workforce was trimmed by nearly 50,000 over the last one year, but the per capita expense on employees rose 10% over the same period.

After economic reforms in 1991, private-sector competition, it was hoped, would goad PSUs to reform and improve. But most old problems continue.

“There is a lot of backseat driving by the government,” said Alok Perti, former secretary, ministry of coal. “Public sector companies that have government directors are likely to see them dictating what course of action should be taken. In many cases, the ministry dictates.”

In 2011, the SK Roongta Committee, to suggest PSU reforms, said: “Over-governance promotes conservative, cautious and risk-averse organisational culture, with procedures being paramount and outcomes secondary.”

The committee recommended a fixed tenure of three years for PSU heads and suggested that 50 more companies be listed on the stock exchanges over the next five years. Not a single company was listed since the recommendation was made.

“That (Roongta report) must be now gathering dust in the corridors of bureaucracy,” said Kumar. “Nobody wants to antagonise the master, the politician.”

Falling short

Earlier this year, India’s finance minister, Arun Jaitley, said the government should “leverage the assets” – meaning sell stakes, land and manufacturing units – of PSUs to raise money for infrastructure.

However, a little more than a third of the Rs 69,500-crore target for 2015-16 – to be achieved by selling stakes or closing loss-making PSUs – was achieved.

Perti said the government’s plan to sell stakes would make little difference to the companies. “These will remain government companies, and these companies have the drawback of being run as government departments, rather than companies,” he said.

This article first appeared on IndiaSpend, a data-driven and public-interest journalism non-profit.

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.