Opinions

Are the demons of demonetisation starting to haunt the government?

It's clear that the administration was unprepared to handle the crisis that it has unleashed.

by 
Image credit: via YouTube

We are now well into the third week of yet another “surgical strike” (as it was described by Amit Shah) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic wand – that on the India’s “black money” economy. But the government’s attempt to cleanse the Indian economy of unaccounted-for cash by demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes sucked out about 87% of the currency in circulation.

When the prime minister announced its shock move aimed at ridding the country of black money – which is really income and financial transactions that the state did not get its rightful share of taxes from – the entire nation welcomed it. The other reasons the government gave for the move was that it wanted to purge the system of counterfeit notes and break up the terror finance network.

Counterfeiting is indeed a serious problem. In 2014-‘15, counterfeit notes seized rose by 22%, to almost 6 lakh pieces, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report. In 2015-‘16, more than 6.3 lakh counterfeit notes were detected, of which 41% were in Rs 500 notes, 35% in hundreds and the rest in thousands.

These are the notes in circulation and let us assume that an equal number are sitting dormant. Consider this against the fact that in April, there were 1,646 crore Rs 500 notes and 1,642 crores Rs 100 notes in circulation. Counterfeit notes therefore are still a small proportion of the notes in circulation, not distorting the system by much and a better way could have been found to filter them out, through an orderly exchange of high-value notes.

With the benefit of cold hindsight and the comfort of not having to go against the now-waning popular sentiment on demonetisation, it is very evident that the government was clearly unprepared to embark upon such a major reform.

Complete breakdown

The nation has experienced a breakdown of the financial system and the severe pain it has inflicted on the hundreds of millions of daily wage earners, small retailers of perishable goods and farmers who have to invest in sowing fresh crops and reap harvests. Consequently the nation has belaboured the prime minister severely and Modi, proud of his broad chest, has been reduced to tears twice in the past fortnight – once while addressing the nation from Goa last week, upon his return from Japan, and the second at a meeting with National Democratic Alliance’s Members of Parliament on Tuesday.

So, what went wrong? The first aspect of this is fairly obvious. The government should have had enough new currency in circulation to replace the withdrawn lifeblood. The government should have also built up meaningful stocks of the existing Rs 100 notes and smaller denominations for everyday transactions to happen without much disruption. That was not the case. The RBI will most certainly take several months just to replace the high-value notes. Till then, the low circulation of currency – the anaemia – will persist.

This prolonged anaemia is bound to have an economic cost. In his widely reported speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, less of a politician and more of an economist, estimated the consequential contraction of Gross Domestic Product as a result of the demonetisation to be about 2%.

In discussions with several senior and serious economists, the most conservative estimate that emerged was a 2.2% drop. This kind of sudden contraction, about halfway through the financial year, implies a painful situation in the near future.

Consider this: the informal sector, which deals almost entirely in cash, accounts for about 45% of the GDP and at least 165 million Indians are estimated to be unbanked.

The government’s financial inclusion scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana, has added substantially to the number of bank accounts. But nearly half of the additional bank accounts were “zero balance” accounts, as on August this year. Creative optical solutions being this government’s forte, many of these accounts were mysteriously credited with Re 1 each, ostensibly to reduce the number of zero-balance accounts, an Indian Express investigation revealed. However, no probe has been ordered into this, the government said in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

Creative solutions?

With a looming contraction in the immediate future, one would not be surprised if creative optical solutions are relied upon again to improve national income accounting, by assigning new values to unrecorded production and services – for instance, by re-estimating the value of chappals made by village cobblers or the value addition of panwallahs. The last such tweak – where the method of calculation was changed – gave this regime a 2.2% GDP boost, but was misused by it to suggest that the economic engine was moving faster.

Now look at the scale of damage caused. India has a workforce of close to 450 million. Of these, only about 7%, or 31 million, are in the organised sector. Of that, about 24 million are employed by the state or state-owned enterprises, the rest being in the private sector. Of the vast reservoir of more 415 million employed in the unorganised sector, about half are engaged in agriculture and another 10% each in construction, small-scale manufacturing and retail. These are mostly daily wage workers, who for the most part earn less than the officially decreed minimum wages. Thus, a good part of this so-called black money held in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that the government has choked is actually money in circulation.

What the government is seeking to unearth is a smaller part of the money in stock, which is held by businesspeople, politicians and bureaucrats. But in its professed anxiety to unearth this, the government has effectively thrown out the baby with the bathwater. The economy may not have ground to a complete halt, but in hundreds of million homes, cooking fires are not being lit. This is because most daily wage earners are not getting paid in full or even in part. Some are being paid in the now-devalued notes, and assuming they get the time to go to a bank (which could cost them an entire day’s worth of pay) to exchange the money, there aren’t enough small-denomination notes or even no notes in circulation.

So far, previous income tax raids have found that only 5%-6% of tax-evaded income in the country is in the form of cash. The rest of the black money is stowed away abroad, or used to buy land and jewellery.

So, after failing to anticipate the scope of the economic devastation on the nation, the prime minister has taken a new tack. He is now claiming that he is fighting for the vast mass of the poor who have been looted all these decades by the upper classes. He has thus demonised the upper classes and has fired the starter gun for class warfare that would have made even Lenin and Mao proud.

He has also started saying things like Meri jaan ko khatra hai,” – my life is under threat – because of this newly donned mantle of class warrior. His claim of death threats has generated much consequential mirth in the social media with a play on the word “jaan.”

This is new for Modi. So far, he has enjoyed huge support, even without the bot armies and professional social media manipulators, while he has also been hugely vilified. But of late, he has become a cause of mirth. With that, he has entered politically dangerous waters.

Will the Prime Minister now retrace his steps somewhat? Will he order massive build up of Rs 100 and smaller notes to relieve the cash crunch? This will no doubt involve some loss of face. But better that than his post.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.