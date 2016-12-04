Demonetisation solutions

This review of demonetisation is ok, but now what (“’It’s like taking 85% of the blood out of someone’s body’: Economist Arun Kumar on demonetisation”)? Please ideate and give some suggestions so that this situation can be a win-win. – PVK Sathya

The problem is that these people are good at showing problems only, so that they can show themselves off as intellectuals. Even someone with a decent knowledge of economics can understand 85% and all. All intellectuals only know how to swim against the tide and seem different. Some hard decisions have to be taken – that is essential for any reform. – Akash Jaiswal

Hope floats

People generally believe the surge in cash deposits in banks with demonetisation will be spent by the government on infrastructure, thereby reviving growth and employment (“Putting lipstick on a pig: This is expropriation, not demonetisation”). The funds will also be utilised to build houses for the poor to meet the government’s stated objective of housing for all by 2022.

A chunk of the middle class believes that certain structural changes will take place six months from now, despite the hardships they are suffering. They do believe that this is the first step towards eradicating black money and have faith that the prime minister will implement follow up measures early next year, which will seal the fate of black money hoarders

Can you please throw some light on whether the government will succeed in convincing people that there will be better off tomorrow? – Mathew Simon

Some of these questions have been raised in various PILs to the Supreme Court. The court however declined to stay the government order on demonetisation. So what recourse is available to those who question this move? We are immediately termed as black-money holders and anti- nationals. – S Hari Rao

Rising in opposition

Instead of outraging, why don’t opposition parties mobilise their members to organise food to those who don’t have enough legal tender to buy food (“Opposition parties stage nationwide protests against demonetisation, services hit in a few states”)? That’ll be a constructive way of channelling their anger and will help others in the process. – Manjul Menon

Greater good

The impact of demonetisation is yet to be seen but in questioning the intent of the government, the writer seems prejudiced (“Demonetisation is a permanent transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich”). Many examples of rural people’s problems have been given just to show the negative aspects.

If 10% of the population possesses 90% of the unaccounted wealth in country, it is simple economics to hit them hard for the larger good. – Santosh

This is not a correct view on demonetisation. It only paints a negative picture. I have visited 10 banks in Lucknow and surprisingly, it was business as usual in all of them. There were no long queues at ATMs but there were some that did not have cash.

Tears came to Modi’s eyes not because he is demoralised but because short-sighted people have failed to understand his his gigantic task . People have never expected such a tall leader in India. Rest assured, the country is in the safest hands since Independence. – SC Mathur

This was a stupid step taken by Modi. He fools the nation through war analogies. One day, he will divide the country through these foolish steps. The Ambanis and Adanis are happy because all their money is safe in offshore accounts because the government gives them special treatment.

Please, do something to save the nation. – Faisal

Stumble and fall

This is just an estimation of the GDP drop after demonetisation based upon some market executive’s feedback (“This is how much rating agencies are expecting GDP to drop because of demonetisation”). This estimation is likely to be revised in the first week of December, the first week of January and then in February.

It is clear that the economy is going to slow down by at least 20%. But how long this lasts will depend on the new policy measures adopted by the government. If these are middle-class and business friendly, then we can expect some recovery from the second quarter of 2017-’18. Else, it may take another year. – Karmicastro

Closed doors

If the ban is for security reasons then it is comprehensible (“Ignoring the Sikh-Islam history of friendship, Pakistan bans Muslims from gurdwaras”). Otherwise, there is no other excuse to ban Muslims from entering gurdwaras or any other religious site. – Sharaf Khan

Lose-lose

I was disappointed to see this article in Scroll.in…what was the writer’s point (“There is no winning the Objectification Olympics. Sexual rivalry is a lose-lose situation, ladies”)? It’s bad logic, little reasoning just a lot of anecdotes. On an undoubtedly important topic, surely, you can do better at selecting what gets past the editors? – Kiran Chaturvedi

Past perfect



Akash Karkare’s article on the origins of the Royal Opera House in Mumbai was an insightful piece on this iconic landmark (“Remembering the 20th century theatre impresario who built Mumbai’s iconic Opera House”). Scroll.in could perhaps focus on more such architectural marvels of Mumbai as well as other towns and cities in India before they go under the hammer of development. – Alpana Chowdhury

If only the country could open its eyes to the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces to ensure we are safe (“Indian Army can take care of the border. Can we take care of the Army?”).

I wish the government opens up its purse strings and implements OROP to retired personnel’s satisfaction. This matter that had pending for decades and it took one tough man, Narendra Modi, to clear it in principle.

Political parties only talk but take no firm decision give our defence forces modern equipment. Being an ex-service man, I have operated in inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the Eastern Region and the desert regions. Some bureaucrats need to spend a few days in these areas to experience the hardships the troops are subjected to, only then may their eyes open and their heart melts so they can treat servicemen with dignity and respect.

We sleep peacefully because we know that the armed forces are keeping watch at the borders. It is time that people wake up ensure that soldiers are given their due. – Winston Corneille

Changing tack

Kudos to the Leftist whom the author describes in this well-written article (“Demonetisation conversations: Why even my radical Leftist friend is cheering Modi’s move”). We should translate this article into Malayalam and Bengali and arrange it to be air-dropped across Kerala and West Bengal so that the so-called intellectuals who have spun a leftist cocoon around them will start thinking practically, with the nation in mind. – Uday

The writer’s friend is cheering Modi’s move using the same language, tone, and above all, logic as Marxian sociology. I was laughing about how close this was to Marxian theories. I must call it the height of excellence, since I lost touch with the Marxian perspective of looking at current situation after staying away from my Leftist professor and friends.

After reading this article I felt like an old delicious dish is being served, with the exact same taste.

When I hear views of CEOs, economists and other famous people or watch TV debates, they all sound similar which is boring and when I read an article on Scroll.in, I feel like reliving my days as a sociology student. – Deepak Sehrawat

Your radical leftist friend worded her sentiments nicely, but then, it was the Congress that had first decided to demonetise in 2014, (albeit slowly and without disrupting economy), which Modi and BJP so fiercely opposed. Why didn’t she accept the fact?

As we all know, demonetisation for Modi was just an idea, not entirely his own. But he implemented it in such a shabby manner. He doesn’t even need to appeal to the people to cooperate, when his government enjoys absolute majority. – Amol Bhangre