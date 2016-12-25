Title

religious divide

Long before the Babri Masjid, architectural reuse was an intrinsic part of Indian history

Rulers destroyed shrines and built new ones over them, keeping some parts as war trophies. The British gave this a religious twist.

On December 6, 1992, over 200,000 karsevaks from across the country flocked to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and brought the Babri Masjid down. The demolition was a culmination of the communal mobilisation by the Bharatiya Janta Party. Party ideologues claimed that the mosque was built over the remains of a demolished Ram temple. The fact that the mosque – built in the 16th century under the aegis of the Mughal king Babur – had reused the pillars of a structure that was possibly a Hindu temple further strengthened the claim.

The binaries of Hindu and Muslim, employed by the BJP to describe historical monuments, has its roots in India’s colonial historiography. Thomas Metcalfe, in his book An Imperial Vision: Indian Architecture and Britain’s Raj, notes, “The British had from the very outset imposed upon India… categories of analysis derived from religious affiliation.” The categories were Mohammedan and Hindu (initially called Gentoo). The British used these categories to define the subcontinent’s entire society, so much so that “the distinguishing characteristic of an Indian was his membership in one of the two religious communities”. Having reduced the subcontinent’s complex history into two superficial categories, it was inevitable that architectural styles were conceived of as expressing the values of one of the two religious communities.

Besides linking architecture to religious categories, the historians of the British Raj had a general contempt for the subcontinent’s architecture. James Fergusson, a colonial surveyor, in his book The History of Indian and Eastern Architecture, made constant comparisons between the Classical architecture of Europe and that of the subcontinent, a comparison the latter almost always lost. The colonial historiography of the subcontinent was also wrought with the larger debate on race. This is why, to the likes of Fergusson, the most ancient architectural specimens were the best. The story of Indian architecture thereafter, having been made by people of mixed races, was of constant decline. The Hindu sculptures were “vulgar and grotesque”, with the temples of Madurai “the most barbarous” and the “most vulgar to be found in India”.

Mohammedan architecture was better than Hindu architecture since its dome and arch were reminiscent of Classical architecture. Yet, to surveyors such as Fergusson, it also signified brutal and barbaric conquest, much like the image of a “fierce and bloody” Mohammedan warrior, a stereotype rooted firmly in the memory of the Crusades. Conquest was also what defined Mohammedan monuments made out of Hindu material. Like everything else, the process of making monuments out of reused material was also interpreted in purely religious terms, where Islam triumphed over Hinduism.

Ancient practice

This shallow understanding of the subcontinent’s history and architecture precluded the understanding that reuse was a fact of Indian history and a practice followed by rulers much before the establishment of dar-ul-Islam (rule of Islam) in the subcontinent. In the 10th century CE, Rashtrakuta king Indra III destroyed the Kalapriya temple built under the aegis of his enemy, the Pratiharas, and recorded this in glowing terms. Similarly, the Chola ruler Rajadhiraja I, in 1044 AD, not only sacked the Chalukya capital, Kalyani, and destroyed several Chalukya temples but also carried with him a stone sculpture of a temple door guardian and displayed it in his capital as a trophy of war.

One of the most telling phenomena, however, was the reuse of Jaina shrines by Virashaivas, a movement born in the 12th century. Julia Hegewald and Subrata Mitra in their paper, The Past in the Present: Temple Conversions in Karnataka and Appropriation and Re-use in Orissa, show how the Megudi temple in Karnataka’s Hallur, a Digambara Jaina shrine built between the 7th century CE and the 9th century CE, was converted into a Virashaiva shrine. The conversion involved uprooting the Jina Parsvanatha idol from the sanctum sanctorum, smearing it with sacred Virashaiva ash and placing it next to a pillar in the central aisle of the temple. In its stead, a stone Shivling was placed and outside the temple sat Shiva’s vahana (vehicle), the bull Nandi. The uprooted Jina idol was not removed from the temple altogether but retained and placed in the main access route to the sanctum sanctorum so that it could be seen by every devotee entering the temple.

The idea was to send a “strong message of intrusion and desecration and would cause great anxiety to Jaina devotees… used to venerating this as one of the most sacred objects of the temple before its conversion”. This message was reinforced by mutilating the sculptures adorning the temple’s entrance even as other wall sculptures inside the shrine were left untouched. Converting a Jaina temple and using the Jina idol as a war trophy was necessary to demonstrate the “strength and vigour” of the newly found Virashaiva movement, in a terrain that had hitherto been dominated by the Jaina elite.

Misconception that persists

Thus, by the time the Babri Masjid was being built, reuse of older building material would have been common practice in the subcontinent. Yet, colonial historians subsumed this rather complex phenomenon to narrow religious binaries. Since architectural reuse, to the British, was only a religious exercise, signalling nothing but the triumph of one religion over the other, examples of Hindu rulers destroying Hindu temples of other rulers never made sense. Moreover, architectural reuse vis-à-vis mosques reusing temple material signified to the Raj’s historians the triumph of “Mohammedan invaders” and the subjugation of the “original Hindu” inhabitants, a narrative that helped them convince Indians that their history was always one of subjugation by outsiders.

It has been more than 60 years since India gained freedom from the British, but the interplay of the Hindu and Muslim categories that brought the Babri Masjid down 24 years ago still continues to fester in public memory and define the subcontinent’s popular history. As long as we shy away from questioning the silos of Hindu and Muslim manufactured by the Raj, these will continue to be perpetuated, dumbing down the complexity of the architecture of India in particular and its history in general.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

