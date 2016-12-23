Title

× Close
Modern Love

Despite reformist Haryana khap allowing inter-caste marriages, no couples have broken the taboo

However, Satrol khap has seen several intra-khap marriages since 2014.

by 
Image credit:  Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Anju Mor has seen the consequences of Haryana’s lonely bachelors syndrome in her family. “My chacha [father’s brother] had to find a bride from Madhya Pradesh when he turned 40,” said 23-year-old Mor. “And my mama [mother’s brother] died a lonely bachelor. We have been struggling to find a bride for my brother. With so many restrictions, it is not easy.”

The restrictions Mor refers to relate to on inter-marriage imposed by Haryana’s khaps – community organisations representing clans or clusters of related clans. The state’s khap panchayats, consisting of elders from these groups, ensure that inter-caste and intra-khap marriages are taboo, even though they have no legal sanction to do so.

This adds to a crisis in Haryana where a skewed sex ratio for years has already made it difficult for men to find brides from within the state. According to the 2011 census, the state has 834 girls to every 1,000 boys. This is the reason why, over the past few years, Haryanvi men, like Mor’s uncle, have had to look for wives as far away as West Bengal, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and even Kerala.

Breaking taboos

In 2015, when Mor married Vikash Berwal, the couple unwittingly became representative of one possible solution to the problem of lonely bachelors – intra-khap marriage.

Anju Mor and Vikash Berwal.
Anju Mor and Vikash Berwal.

Both Mor and Berwal belong to the Jat community but also to the same khap – Satrol, one of Haryana’s biggest such groups.

According to tradition, marriage between a couple from the same khap is forbidden because of age-old conventions of bhaichara, or consanguinity. Communities are known to enforce khap rulings with brutality. The murder of newly-weds Manoj and Babli in 2007 is one such instance. The couple was killed by Babli’s family following a khap ruling that they belonged to the same gotra and were thus siblings, and any union between them incestuous.

In April 2014, amid much attention from the press, Satrol khap, of which 42 villages are a part, announced that it would lift the centuries-old ban on inter-caste and intra-khap marriage.

This was hailed as a historic decision, a sign that khaps were finally reforming their stranglehold on society. The announcement was part of the image makeover for khaps that were facing criticism from different sections of society for their kangaroo court rulings.

But there are still riders. The terms and conditions attached to the relaxation of the ban on intra-khap marriages include – as long as the couples belong to different gotras (lineages) and do not come from the same or bordering villages.

Satrol khap has seen between 10 and 15 intra-khap marriages since – the Mor-Berwal wedding was the second.

But such marriages are still a delicate affair to arrange. In the run-up to the Mor-Berwal union, for instance, the elders of his family from the village of Majra visited hers in the village of Baas. It was important for everyone to concur, and members of the khap panchayat were also involved.

Skewed sex ratio

Satisfied with the success of the relaxation of the ban on intra-khap marriages, Inder Singh Mor, the pradhan (chief) of Satrol khap, is now desperately looking for a couple who will take advantage of the relaxation of the ban on inter-caste weddings.

“No family wants to come forward to be the first one to break the taboo,” he said. “But we hope that within a year, we will have our first inter-caste marriage, and then more will follow.”

The decision to allow the relaxation in marriage rules was dictated more by pragmatic concerns than social reform, admitted the panchayat head. For all the taboos, inter-caste marriages have been common in Haryana. But these are mostly in connection with cases when brides were brought in from different states.

“Their culture does not match with us and we saw that the children from these marriages are not so sharp-minded,” said Mor, a former subedar-major in the Army, who has been leading Satrol khap since 2010. “When we saw more and more of these marriages, we thought why not allow inter-caste marriages in our khap?”

Satrol khap chief Inder Singh Mor.
Satrol khap chief Inder Singh Mor.

To bring in this reform, he conducted an extensive survey through villages that are part of the khap, where the majority of people said they supported the move.

Long way to go

Even so, none of the other khaps have followed Satrol’s example. Sunil Jaglan, who started the #SelfieWithDaughter hashtag that earned him a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address, Mann Ki Baat, is the sarpanch of Bibipur village that falls under Naugama khap in Jind district. He agreed that restrictions on marriages need to be lifted, but added that society is not quite ready for it.

Traditions that have existed for more than 600 years are not so easily eradicated. “The lifting of the ban has not worked the way it was expected to,” said Rajkumar Siwach, who teaches at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa, Haryana, and has conducted extensive research on khaps. “These are village systems, and ideas are deeply ingrained in the minds of people. While khaps have to keep up with change, internally they don’t want it either.”

Siwach pointed out how the violence over intra-khap and inter-caste marriages is more of a modern phenemenon.

“Same-gotra marriages have been forbidden by our scriptures, but even the scriptures recommend introspection and repentance through prayer and fasting if a couple from the same gotra gets married,” said Siwach. “The violence and killing is a modern idea that we have seen more in the decades after the 1980s, as the clash between modernisation and tradition has surfaced.”

While the khaps have rarely been directly involved in such incidents, they operate by creating an environment of fear in society.

“Love marriages are all very well, yet it is not easy to be ostracised by family and society,” said Anju Mor.

Her husband Vikash Berwal added: “In every case I’ve seen these couples have a very difficult life.”

But ways of loving are changing in Haryana, as they are in the rest of the country. Siwach said that he sees a new generation that wants a say in who they marry, and they will force their elders to adapt. Just not very soon.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext