Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Thespo theatre festival, Big Cat paintings and much more

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

SHOPPING & STYLE Shrujan Exhibition at Coomaraswamy Hall

Bhuj-based NGO Shrujan, which works with Kutchi artisans, is holding a sale of handmade and hand-embroidered saris, blouses, dupattas, kurtas, tunics, stoles, shawls, yokes, bags, cushion covers and wall hangings.

When: Until Saturday, December 17, from 10 am to 7 pm and on Sunday, December 18, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. 022 2284 4484.

ART Fierce and Fragile: Big Cats in the Art of Robert Dallet at Hermes

French artist Robert Dallet’s paintings of big cats are currently on display at French fashion house Hermes’ Horniman Circle store. The exhibition has been put together in collaboration with American non-profit Panthera, which works for the conservation of wild cats.

When: Until Thursday, January 12. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Hermès Gallery, A15, Bharat Insurance Building, Horniman Circle, Fort. Tel: 022 2271 7418.

SHOPPING & STYLE Fabrics, Textures and Linen Love at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

An exhibition and sale of linen clothes by fashion designer Kaveri Lalchand, who runs the label K Clothing. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, December 17, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

SHOPPING & STYLE Haath Heart by Ryoko Haraguchi at Artisans’

Tunics, dresses, jackets, coats, trousers, shawls and saris by Japanese fashion designer Ryoko Haraguchi, who marries Indian textiles with Japanese dyeing techniques, will be on offer at this week-long exhibition and sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 to Thursday, December 22, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, VB Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Honeymoon Trunk Show at Thalassa

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri has curated this exhibition and sale that will feature holiday apparel and accessories by labels such as Deme by Gabriella, Guapa, Kanika Goyal, Label by Ritu Kumar, Lola by Suman B, Cord and Valliyan. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 16, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Thalassa, Hotel Shubhangan, 21st Road, Khar Danda, Khar. Tel: 98200 04018.

SHOPPING & STYLE Lady Pow at Lifaafa

At this week-long exhibition and sale organised by fashion consultant and freelance stylist Nikhil Dudani, along with vintage wear from the wardrobe of fashionable Bandra resident Betty Clifford, there will be by clothing from brands such as Bodice, Pero by Aneeth Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Raw Mango, Runaway Bicycle and Shift by Nimish Shah. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Thursday, December 22, from from noon to 7 pm.

Where: Lifaafa, Vithal Bhavan, 11/12 Guru Nanak Road, behind Notan Heights, Bandra (West).

FILM The Shining at BandCamp

Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film The Shining, based on Stephen King’s novel about a writer driven insane in the isolation of a mountain resort, will be screened at this overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 4 pm to Saturday, December 17 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

TALKS Angela Davis at KC College Auditorium

The American activist, who was a major voice in the Civil Rights Movement, will deliver the eighth Anuradha Ghandy Memorial Lecture. The talk, which is titled ‘Black Lives, Dalit Lives: Histories and Solidarities’, will be on the similarities between issues of race in the US and the Indian Dalit movement. There is no entry free. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 5.30 pm.

Where: KC College Auditorium, K. C. College, Dinshaw Wachha Road, near Oval Maidan, Churchgate. Tel: 022 6698 1000.

DANCE TALKS Sunil Kothari at Kitab Khana

Delhi-based dance critic and historian Sunil Kothari will discuss dance appreciation and his long career. The talk is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of events. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

FILM Electric Shadows: Journeys in Image-making at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Filmmaker Avijit Mukul Kishore’s Electric Shadows: Journeys in Image-making (2016), which explores the role of cinema in India and China, will be screened at this instalment of Movies at the Museum, a series curated by Kishore and architect Rohan Shivkumar at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Two shorts that also examine the process of image making, Pramod Pati’s four-minute Trip (1970) and SNS Sastry’s 16-minute And I Make Short Films (1968), will also be shown. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSIC Awestrung with Prem Joshua + Filter Coffee at High Street Phoenix

Goa-based German world music multi-instrumentalist Prem Joshua and his band will perform at this month’s instalment of Awestrung, the gig series held in the courtyard of the High Street Phoenix mall complex between September and May. Mumbai electro-fusion duo Filter Coffee, made up of flautist Shriram Sampath and percussionist Swarupa Ananth, will play the opening set. Entry is free via an RSVP on Insider.in.

When: Friday, December 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

TOURS SoBo by Night with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a drive through the Fort area in an open-topped vehicle, covering such spots as a Parsi well, the venue of the first test match between India and England and a stretch of Gothic buildings. The tour will wrap up with a free beer at a Cuba-themed bar. Tickets priced at Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17 at 6 pm.

Where: The tour will begin at the steps of the Asiatic Society Library.

FILM Bachelor Girls at the NCPA Little Theatre

City-based filmmaker Shikha Makan’s Bachelor Girls (2016), about the trials single women face while finding and staying in rented accommodation in Mumbai, will be shown as part of the National Centre for the Performing Art’s Reality Check series of documentary screenings, organised in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association. Admission is free and on a first come, first served basis. See our interview with the director here. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, December 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM Chasing Tails at Films Division

This week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows will feature a screening of Mumbai-based Tangella Madhavi’s Chasing Tails (2016), a Hindi and Marathi documentary about Muneera Shaikh, a woman who feeds and nurses stray animals along the Western Express Highway at night. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, RR III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

MUSIC Vinay Kaushal Collective at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Mumbai-residing jazz-fusion guitarist Vinay Kaushal and his band will play tracks from his upcoming album Naked on a Train. Tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 840 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, December 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

DANCE Stomp at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Globally acclaimed percussion ensemble Stomp, made up of performers from around the world, will stage their long-running theatrical show of the same name. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, December 16 at 8 pm and Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Manan Desai + Sumit Anand + Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Manan Desai from Vadodara and Sumit Anand and Abijit Ganguly from Delhi will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 16 and Sunday, December 18 at 8.30pm and Saturday, December 17 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Daisuke Tanabe + Kumail at Bonobo

Japanese electronic music producer Daisuke Tanabe and his Mumbai-based counterpart Kumail Hamid will each perform sets at this gig organised by Knowmad, the new record label formed by Hamid and city-residing singer-composer Aazin Printer. There is an entry fee of Rs 300 per person after 10.30 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Delhi 2 Dublin at Raasta Bombay

Canadian electro-fusion act Delhi 2 Dublin will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

THEATRE Thespo18 at Prithvi Theatre

The ongoing eighteenth edition of Thespo, the annual festival for theatrewallahs under the age of 25 organised by theatre group QTP, features plays, platform performances and music concerts. Two plays will be staged this weekend: The Show, a solo performance in English and Kannada by Bangalore-based actor Ranjitha Sakleshpur about being solitary in a city full of people (on Friday at 9pm; tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold here), and Syaahi, a play in English and Hindi by Vayam, the theatre society of Shivaji College in Delhi, which combines Vijay Tendulkar’s Marathi plays Sakharam Binder, Gidhade and Kutte to tell the story of a writer trying to get his work published (on Saturday at 6 pm and 9 pm; tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of events, see here.

When: Until Sunday, December 18.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

COMEDY Oye...Stand Up! #2 at House of Wow

Mumbai stand-up comedians Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma will perform the second instalment of their sketch and improv comedy show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 16 at 9.30 pm.

Where: House of Wow, Natraj Building, Basement, opposite Stanislaus School, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99302 46031.

MUSIC Deep In Dance with Arjun Vagale + Bhish + Leon Russell at Nook

Delhi techno producer Arjun Vagale will headline this instalment of Deep In Dance, the gig series organised by electronic music-focused events company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Mumbai DJs Bhishma Sagar and Leon Russell will play supporting slots. Email guestlist@afentertainment.in for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Nook, First Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

MUSIC Dualist Inquiry + Tansane + Sid Vashi at AntiSocial

Electronic music producer and guitarist Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi, who is from Delhi, will play a gig that will also feature sets by Mumbai DJs Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi and Sid Vashi. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off SV Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Madoc at Baroke

Madoc, the electronic dance music DJ born Anuraag Chadha, will make man the decks at recently renovated bar Baroke. There is no entry fee until 11.30 pm, after which there is a cover charge of Rs 2,000 per couple. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Baroke, Hotel Krishna Palace, Sleater Road, Nana Chowk, Grant Road. Tel: 022 3015 0826.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

MUSIC Bombay Record Club Listening Session at Title Waves

Mahim record store The Revolver Club will hold a listening session for vinyl enthusiasts; attendees are welcome to bring their own discs. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17, from 10 am to noon.

Where: Title Waves, St. Paul’s Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent School, 24th Road, off Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 0841.

WALKS The Wittet Walk with Journeys Imagined

Tour company Journeys Imagined will conduct a walk in and around Ballard Estate, the city’s old business district, a large part of which was designed by colonial architect George Wittet. The registration fee is Rs 599 per person (which entitles attendees to breakfast). To book a spot, call Sabrina Modak on 98921 27396 or Zeenat Kagallwala on 98920 20014. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, December 17 at 10 am.

Where: The walk will start at Swami Dayanand Saraswati Chowk on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOPS Holiday Brunch Workshop at Magazine Street Kitchen

This cooking workshop by chef Alex Sanchez of Colaba restaurant The Table will teach participants how to prepare holiday brunch favourites such as Southern biscuits; English muffins; eggs Benedict; Hollandaise sauce; French omelette; banana and candied pecan pancakes; and a Bloody Mary. Tickets priced at Rs 4,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, December 17, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

WORKSHOPS Book-binding at Maker’s Asylum

Khyati Dodhia, a photographer and designer of leather products, will conduct a workshop on making leather journals using the long stitch bookbinding technique. Tickets priced at Rs 2,875 per person (inclusive of materials) are being sold on Instamojo.com. Participants must carry a pen or pencil. For more details, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Where: Maker’s Ayslum, D-11/1, Road No.21, opposite Passport Seva Kendra, MIDC, Marol Industrial Area, Andheri (East). Tel: 90046 86828.

CULTURE Festivelle at Juhu Hotel

This two-day festival for women, organised by actors Gul Panag and Shruti Seth, will feature talks, workshops and music performances. The line-up includes the performances by singer-songwriters Nush Lewis (on Saturday at 3.30 pm) and Mali aka Maalavika Manoj (on Saturday at 6.30 pm) and panel discussions on topics such as ‘Real Orgasms Are Our Birthright and We Shall Have Them’ with filmmaker Paromita Vohra, comedian Radhika Vaz and writer Shunali Shroff (on Sunday at 11.30 am). For more information see here and the Facebook page. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person for a one-day pass and Rs 1,750 per person for a season pass are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 17, from noon and Sunday, December 18, from 11.30 am.

Where: Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Hotel Tulip Star, Juhu. Tel: 022 6693 8290.

FOOD & DRINK COMEDY MUSIC Eat Play Love at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Sausage specialists Kavo; fruit-flavoured ice lolly makers Frugurpop, Bihari food caterer Home Cafe and dessert purveyors Yum Crumb Co. will have stalls at this two-day food bazaar. Rapper Baba Sehgal, a cappella act Voctronica, comedy rock band Alien Chutney and Hindi actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana will perform on Saturday; and stand-up comic Zakir Khan, retro pop cover band The Other People and Indi-pop singer Lucky Ali on Sunday. Tickets starting at Rs 499 per person per day are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

FOOD & DRINK Christmas Pop-up at Le Mill

Le Mill, the multi-designer boutique in Colaba, will host a day-long Christmas bazaar that will feature festive treats such as cookies, cheesecake and brownies by chef Kelvin Cheung; premium marzipan chocolates by Nordic Kandie; artisanal ice creams by Sucres Des Terres; and Christmas-flavoured candy by Papabubble. The store will also conduct art and craft workshops for kids. Entry is free via an RSVP by calling 99670 79212. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17, from noon to 6.30 pm.

Where: Le Mill, First Floor, Pheroze Building, above Indigo Deli, Colaba. Tel: 022 2368 4461.

FOOD & DRINK Banaras Ki Rasoi in Bandra

At this pop-up lunch organised by culinary events company Authenticook, Bandra-residing home cook Veera Dikshit will serve a vegetarian Banarasi meal of tomato saar (rasam); bainguni (fried aubergine); bedmi kachori; kaddu shaak (pumpkin); vadi pulao; arbi tuk; kheer; and Banarasi paan. Tickets priced at Rs 850 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 1 pm.

Where: Bandra (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

MUSIC TRAVEL Nariyal Paani Party In The Baug in Alibaug

Singer-songwriter Zoya Mohan, who lives between the US and India, and Mumbai-based artists, electro-pop composer Your Chin aka Raxit Tewari and electronic music producer Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir, will each play sets at this ‘pre-gig’ for the upcoming Nariyal Paani festival in Alibaug. Tickets are priced at Rs 500 per person. For more information, call 88795 84160 or see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17, from 1 pm to 6.30 pm.

Where: Tomoe Villa, Alibaug.

SKATEBOARDING SkateSocial with Nick Smith at Khar Social

This instalment of the monthly meet, helmed by British skateboarder Nick Smith, will include hourly sessions dedicated to under-16 and female skateboarders and a tricks displaying competition. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page

When: Saturday, December 17, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

FLOWER SHOW Vaikunth Flower Show at Piramal Vaikunth

The theme of this flower show is ‘Blue Gold – Indigo the Flower of Freedom’, a reference to the colonial practice of forcing Indian farmers to grow indigo. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page and here.

When: Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Where: Piramal Vaikunth, Bayer Road, Ram Maruti Nagar, Old Agra Road, Balkum, Thane.

MUSIC TRAVEL Enchanted Valley Carnival at Aamby Valley City

American rapper Flo Rida, British-Norwegian electronic music producer Alan Walker, Hindi film playback singer Arijit Singh and actor Farhan Akhtar will headline this year’s edition of annual multi-genre festival Enchanted Valley Carnival. Tickets, priced at Rs 2,500 per person per day and at Rs 4,200 for both days, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See here for the complete line-up and for more information.

When: Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Where: Aamby Valley City, Lonavala.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with the Mohit Mukhi Trio + Nookie Jar at BandCamp

This week’s instalment of this series of overnight camping trips organised by tour company White Collar Hippie will feature performances by Mumbai-based acts, blues-funk band Nookie Jar and singer-songwriter Mohit Mukhi and his trio. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17, from 4 pm to Sunday, December 18 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

THEATRE The Magic Flute at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

Directed by Charu Prasad, The Magic Flute is a puppet play based on the eponymous opera by Mozart. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 5 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

WALKS Parel T. T. with Khaki Tours and INTACH

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage and Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a walk around the Parel T. T. area, covering such landmarks as a bridge made in Scotland, the Tram and Railway Institute and the Church of St. Mary. The registration fee is Rs 500 per person. To attend, email intach1@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 5.45 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at the ticket window on the east side’ after Parel station.

FILM Ghashiram Kotwal and Kavita Gherao at CAMP

Art studio CAMP will screen Ghashiram Kotwal (1976), a film based on the eponymous play by Vijay Tendulkar, made by YUKT, a collective of former students of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune such as Om Puri and Kamal Swaroop. Kavita Gherao (1998), a 20-minute short about a strike at the FTII campus in 1996, will also be shown. For more information, see here and here.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: CAMP, 301, Alif Apartments, 34-A Chuim Village, near Khar Danda, Khar (West). Tel: 98203 49694.

THEATRE Bayan at The Cuckoo Club

Actors Preetika Chawla, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tahira Nath and Rohini Ramnathan will perform five vignettes centred on women. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

COMEDY Comic Battle: Mumbai vs Delhi at The Cuckoo Club

Stand-up comics Siddharth Dudeja, Bhavish Ailani, Kautuk Srivastava and Prashasti Singh from Mumbai and Gaurav Kapoor and Abhishek Upmanyu from Delhi will face off. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

MUSIC The Ferry Tales + Joash Benedict at Aamad

Navi Mumbai pop-rock band The Ferry Tales and Mumbai singer-songwriter Joash Benedict will each play acoustic sets at this gig programmed by artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Aamad, 22, Sangini House, Aram Nagar 1, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 99300 29265.

MUSIC Grime Riot Disco with Livin’ Proof + Ezzyland at AntiSocial

DJs Raji Rags and Khalil Asmall of UK collective Livin’ Proof and Chennai-based producer Ezzyland aka Sidharth Ezhilan will take over the console at this special hip-hop instalment of long-running club night Grime Riot Disco organised in association with city-based music events-focused company WAVLNGTH. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11.30 pm, after which it is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Soul City with Vachan Chinnappa + Abhi Meer at Bonobo

DJs Vachan Chinnappa from Bangalore and Abhi Meer from Mumbai will each play sets at this month’s instalment of Soul City, city-based artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Run Pussy Run at Tuning Fork

Alternative pop band Run Pussy Run, fronted by Pune-based singer-songwriter Gowri Jayakumar, will perform. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person can be paid in advance on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Sublime X’Mas Market at Up in the Air

At this pop-up sale by online personal care store Sublime Factory, shop for skin care, hair care, bath and body products and fragrances by international brands such as Dermalogica, Ogx, Bioderma, Calvin Klein, Milk & Co and Davidoff.

When: Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, from 10am to 8pm.

Where: Up in the Air, Ador House, Third Floor, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

MUSIC Udayswar with Ulhas Kashalkar at Prithvi Theatre

This instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts of morning ragas organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre, will be a solo recital by Pune-based vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At the weekly Sunday bazaar, customers can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. See here for details.

When: Sunday, December 18, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

Juhu’s farmers market was launched in August by the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West, a women-centric rotary organisation, and non-profit Sharan or the Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature. At this dairy- and sugar-free bazaar held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. See the Facebook page for more information.

When: Sunday, December 18, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

SCIENCE TALKS Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

Three researchers from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Suranjana Pal, Mona Gupta and Sounak Biswas, will explain the work done by the 2016 Nobel Prize winners for medicine, chemistry and physics respectively. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 11 am.

Where: DG Ruparel College, Room 2-Science, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

FOOD & DRINK SodaBottleOpenerWala’s Dadar Parsi Food Walk in Dadar

Food blogger Kalyan Karmakar will conduct this culinary tour of Dadar’s Parsi neighbourhood in collaboration with SodaBottleOpenerWala, the Parsi restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex. The trail will start with breakfast at SodaBottleOpenerWala and move, via bus, on to Dadar where the walk stops will include Cafe Colony, an Irani joint; Parsi Dairy Farm; and snack shop RTI before winding up at a Parsi residence for a home-cooked meal featuring dhansak and a dessert made of semolina called ravo. The trail is free; the restaurant will pay for the snacks and food offered across the stops. Guests can purchase additional food at their own expense. To sign up, call 98928 41456.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 11 am.

Where: Participants must assemble at SodaBottleOpenerWala, Ground Floor, The Capital Building, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, behind ICICI Bank, Bandra (East). Tel: 98928 41456.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Akanksha Christmas Sale at Baro

This sale at furniture store Baro will feature gift items made by the kids of Akanksha, a city-based NGO that educates underprivileged children, as well as products by animal welfare group Plant and Animal Lover Society (PALS), Spring Street Bakery, which hires economically disadvantaged women and iSanctuary, an organisation that supports women survivors of human trafficking by teaching them to make jewellery. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, December 18, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4034 4888.

FOOD & DRINK The Mumbai Farmers’ Market by Karen Anand at Sofitel

At the next edition of Karen Anand’s traveling farmers market, in addition to fruits and vegetables, visitors can shop for dry ingredients, kitchenware and cheese. Entry is via an RSVP on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, December 18, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Sofitel, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 6117 5000.

STORYTELLING Jashn-e-Qalam at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Actors Ayesha Singh, Shashwita Sharma, Rakesh Om and Vicky Ahuja will narrate three stories in Hindustani by writers Premchand, Saadat Hasan Manto and Amrita Pritam. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, December 18 at noon.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

THEATRE Sir Sir Sarla at Prithvi Theatre

Written and directed by Makarand Deshpande, Sir Sir Sarla is a story about the relationship between a teacher and two of his students. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at noon.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FOOD & DRINK Bohri Thaal in Mazagaon

Mazagaon-residing home cook Tasneem Makda will serve a five-course Bohri meal that will feature vermicelli cooked in milk; charcoal-smoked chicken angaar; sancha ice cream; kheema samosa; and shahi biryani, at a pop-up lunch organised by culinary events company Authenticook. Tickets priced at Rs 1,199 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 1 pm.

Where: Mazagaon; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

FOOD & DRINK Christmas in Calcutta in Bandra

At this pop-up lunch organised by culinary events company Authenticook and Bandra-residing home cook Pia Promina, attendees can get a taste of what a Christmas lunch in Kolkata is like. Promina will prepare cured fish rolls; smoked Norwegian salmon; leg of ham; roast duck; jacket potatoes and Christmas pudding. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 1 pm.

Where: Bandra (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

MUSIC Palava Tarang featuring Indian Ocean + Swarathma + Niladri Kumar at Palava City

This year’s edition of annual cultural festival Palava Tarang will feature performances by folk-fusion bands Indian Ocean and Swarathma, which are from Delhi and Bangalore respectively (at 4 pm, tickets priced at Rs 800, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,400 per person are being sold here) and sitar player Niladri Kumar (at 7.30 pm, tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold here).

When: Sunday, December 18 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Rio Riverfront Amphitheatre, Palava City, Kalyan-Shilphata Road, Usarghar Gaon, Thane District, Dombivali. Tel: 022 6147 6777.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Children’s Film Festival at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Six short animated films about children’s rights by Canadian filmmakers will be screened. For the line-up, see the Facebook event page. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 4 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSIC Reji + Claptrap + Spacejams at Monkey Bar

Mumbai electronic music DJs Reji Ravindran, Claptrap aka Gaurav Narula and Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar will each spin sets at this week’s instalment of Bandra gastropub Monkey Bar’s SundaySundowner series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 4 pm.

Where: Monkey Bar, Ground Floor, Summerville, junction of 14th Road and 13th Road, same lane as KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3015 1853.

MUSIC The Rooftop Launch with DJ Uri + Nerm + Sickflip at Raasta Bombay

Khan bar Raasta will celebrate the opening of its terrace with a gig featuring sets by Mumbai-residing hip-hop DJ Uri Solanki and Nerm aka Nirmesh Chauhan of UK-based electronic music act Shiva Soundsystem. After 10 pm, bass music producer Sickflip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava, who is also from the city, will perform indoors. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 4 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

DANCE Awareness Through Movement at Harkat Studios

A workshop on the Feldenkrais Method, a movement-based therapy, and improvised dance by French dancer Michael Casanovas. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 5 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

THEATRE Dhaaba at CLAP

Director Choiti Ghosh’s non-verbal object theatre performance Dhaaba is set inside a roadside eatery. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West).

THEATRE Shakespearacha Mhatara at Prithvi Theatre

Writer and director Makarand Deshpande’s Marathi play Shakespearacha Mhatara is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

THEATRE Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Based on Ibsen’s Ghosts and directed by K. K. Raina, Hindi play Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan is set in a feudal household in Cooch Behar ridden with politics and haunted by mysterious past events. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Zakir Hussain and Rahul Sharma at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha

Hindustani classical musicians, tabla player Zakir Hussain and santoor player Rahul Sharma will perform together. Tickets priced at Rs 800, Rs 1,150, Rs 1,725, Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,875 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Hindurao Patil Marg, Sector 16A, opposite Vashi Bus Depot, Vashi.

THEATRE Park at Brewbot

Actors Shubhrajyoti Barat, Kumud Mishra and Sumeet Vyas play visitors in a park jostling for the best benches in writer-director Manav Kaul’s Hindi play. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, Andheri West. Tel: 022 4003 4448.

COMEDY Kanan Gill at Hard Rock Cafe Worli

Stand-up comic Kanan Gill from Bangalore will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person (which includes a cover charge of Rs 500) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, December 18 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Bombay Dyeing Mills Compound, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 022 2438 2888.

ONGOING

ART Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Mummy: An Unsolved Mystery at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

An exhibition of the museum’s Egyptian antiquities that are being displayed in public for the first time. The show will spotlight the museum’s conservation practices. See here for details. Tickets for visitors above the age of 12 are priced at Rs 70 per person for Indians and at Rs 300 per person for foreigners; tickets for children between the ages of five and 12 are priced at Rs 20 per person for both Indians and foreigners; free entry for children below the age of five.

When: Until Wednesday, January 4. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ART Bhuvanesh Gowda at Chemould Prescott Road

City-based artist Bhuvanesh Gowda is showing Otah Protah, an exhibition of sculptures made from decaying and discarded wood. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Thursday, January 5. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Events in a Cloud Chamber by Ashim Ahluwalia at Jhaveri Contemporary

Events in a Cloud Chamber, director Ashim Ahluwalia’s 20-minute film about artist Akbar Padamsee, is the centrepiece of his debut solo show. The title refers to a film of the same name that Padamsee had made in 1969, which was subsequently lost. The other exhibits include Syzygy, a short film by Padamsee made in 1969, and letters exchanged between Padamsee and his colleagues involved in the Vision Exchange Workshop (VIEW), an initiative encouraging experimental work at his home in Taher Mansion on Nepean Sea Road. The idea of the show is to provide a sense of VIEW, which ran from 1969 to 1972. See here for details.

When: Until Saturday, December 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

ART Home Videos at Clark House Initiative

Home Videos is a series of video diaries shot in the stye of home videos by 16 artists from India, Burma, Switzerland and Canada including Clark House members Yogesh Barve, Amol Patil and Saviya Lopes, who live in Mumbai. The videos deal with subjects such as mass housing, Dharavi and the Indian middle class. For more information, see here. To view the videos, see here.

When: Until Monday, January 9. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Kama Chameleon: Shaw, Souza, Somnath at Akara Art

An exhibition by London-based artist Raqib Shaw in which his works are juxtaposed with those by F. N. Souza and Somnath Hore. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Thursday, January 12. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Nityan Unnikrishnan at Chatterjee and Lal

Wood from Ships, Delhi-based artist Nityan Unnikrishnan’s new solo show, is a set of works on paper and stretched khadi. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Rekha Rodwittiya at Sakshi Gallery

Baroda-based artist Rekha Rodwittiya’s show Love done right can change the world is an exhibition of paintings and mixed media works.

When: Until Saturday, January 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Subodh Gupta at Famous Studios

Organised by Delhi art gallery Nature Morte, this exhibition of metal installations by Delhi-based artist Subodh Gupta titled Anhad/Unstruck has “vibrating metal sheets, mirror finish metal pots, walls of crushed used utensils, and paintings on metal”. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, December 31. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Famous Studios, Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi.

ART Vishwa Shroff at Tarq

An exhibition of watercolours and drawings by Vishwa Shroff titled Drawn Space, which explores “spaces and objects otherwise considered banal”. The artist is based out of both Tokyo and Mumbai. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Saturday, January 14. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.