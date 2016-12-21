Title

Demolition Drive

With demolition at the door of Delhi's colony of puppeteers, 300 policemen keep watch

Resignation and anger as the process of relocation begins at Kathputli Colony, which is to be redeveloped.

Image credit:  Chandan Khanna / AFP

On Tuesday, the 3,600 families of puppeteers, magicians, dancers, acrobats, traditional healers and snake charmers who live in Kathputli Colony in West Delhi found that their narrow lanes were filled with more than 300 police personnel – including armed commandos. Four days earlier, on December 16, the headman of the settlement that is thought to be the world’s largest community of street performers, had been told by the Delhi Police (Central) deputy commissioner that the colony would be demolished to make way for luxury apartments. Since Sunday, the Delhi Development Authority has been issuing notices to residents, asking them to keep their documents ready to evaluate whether they were eligible for the relocation.

The redevelopment of Kathputli Colony, which began to be settled in the 1950s by itenirant Rajasthani performers, is part of the DDA’s Delhi Master Plan 2021, which seeks to transform the Capital into a global metropolis by upgrading its slums. The website for the ambitious project states that the area will soon be the site for high-rise buildings. After selecting the colony as a test case for its In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, to be implemented via public-private partnership, the authority floated tenders in 2008. The winning bid went to Raheja Developers Limited.

The plan involves shifting the residents to transit camps in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, following which their homes will be demolished. Later, each family will be allotted a 30-square-metre flat in apartment complexes at the redeveloped Kathputli Colony.

Residents were initially against the project and moved court against it. But in March 2014, the Delhi High Court rejected their petition and gave the Delhi Development Authority’s relocation plan the green signal. Since then, a few hundred families have agreed to the move, but the majority of residents are still standing their ground.

Ready to go

Mohammed Ijaz, who sells biryani in Kathputli Colony, is worried about his business. Photo: Abhishek Dey
At around 2.30 pm on Monday, 32-year-old Mohammad Ijaz stood in line outside the Delhi Development Authority’s makeshift office in the colony, which was set up in 2014, to get himself registered. All those in queue were residents who have agreed to shift to the transit camps. Among them, those who had been included in a list based on a survey conducted in 2010-’11 had come to submit their documents with the office. The ones who had not made the list for some reason or the other had to get themselves registered first. Ijaz and his family was one such case.

“I am worried about my shop,” said Ijaz, who sells biryani in one of the lanes. His biggest concern is whether he will get space for a shop in the redeveloped colony. “The authorities have discussed a new market in the redeveloped colony, where we have been told we can resettle two years after the project starts, but it is not clear who will get the shops in that market,” he said.

Standing in front of Ijaz in the queue was Patashi Bhat, 55, who belongs to the community of puppeteers. She put her thumb imprint on a form filled up by a volunteer, and said, “Had there been no parties with vested interests who operate in the garb of NGOs and receive grants on the pretext of development of Kathputli Colony, we would have seen brighter days much before.”

As the paperwork continued through the day, senior officials of both the police department and the Delhi Development Authority stood around, monitoring developments. “This is the beginning of a better life for them,” said JP Agrawal, principal commissioner with the land and housing authority. “Once the paperwork is done, the residents will be given a copy of a demolition notice and a tripartite agreement among them, the DDA and the concerned developer.”

Two senior police officials, who did not want to be identified, said their deployment was to maintain law and order and ensure no untoward incident happened. However, the residents alleged the police presence was one way of threatening them to leave their homes.

By 4 pm on Monday, 100 residents had registered themselves, the authority’s nodal officer at the makeshift office said, adding that 523 families had already shifted to the transit camps in the past two years on their own.

A resident registers for relocation at the makeshift DDA office in the colony. Photo: Abhishek Dey
Conflict remains

“But how big a number is 623 when there are nearly 3,600 families in the locality?” asked 65-year-old Dilip Bhat, the colony’s headman.

He pointed to a gap in the authority’s plan – it pegged the total number of families in the colony at 2,641, on the basis of the old survey, when there were at least a thousand more households that had settled here till January 2011, the cut-off date for the rehabilitation plan. Their documents were still being verified.

“The other problem is that we have never been shown the terms and conditions of the agreement in question,” Bhat added. “We do not want a tripartite agreement. What goes on between the DDA and the developer company is none of our concern. We want an agreement with the DDA, which is a government body.”

Sharing these concerns and more, many residents are still opposed to the plan. Among those who have refused to move out are the families of Sherman Bhat, Prakash, Mahaveer and around a hundred others. They were huddled in groups in the narrow lanes leading to the headman’s house on Monday.

Their reasons for opposing the relocation ranged from livelihood issues to the safety of women in the transit camps. But their biggest fear was that there was some catch in the agreement working against them.

Play

“We have lived here for generations,” said Sherman Bhat, a puppeteer. “What is the guarantee that we will not be sent away when we come back after the building project is completed?” Adding that they would be reassured only if the high court intervened, he said, “We shall not move and we cannot be threatened with these policemen parading the lanes every half an hour.”

His neighbour Mahaveer, also a street performer, listed out other problems with regard to relocating. “Leave aside the problems about toilets, supply of water and size of rooms in the transit camp, we cannot live here because of our profession,” he said. “We need adequate space for practice arenas and to accommodate our belongings.”

Prakash Bhat, also a puppeteer, said, “Let the policemen parade in our lanes for days, we will not shift. It is a matter of our livelihood.”

Play

These residents also asked if the authorities had the power to forcibly evict them, with many of them convinced that they would not be able to do so. But this may not be true.

While upholding the redevelopment plan in 2014, the Delhi High Court had observed that the Delhi Development Authority’s supportive role to enable the colony’s residents to shift to transit camps “should not be interpreted to mean that DDA is permanently precluded from taking appropriate steps available to it in law for relocating the residents in the settlement colony to the transit camp, if faced with continuing resistance”.

However, the residents who are unwilling to move out have gained confidence from Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain’s visit to the colony on Monday, when he promised to join them on dharma if the Delhi Development Authority tried to force them out.

Residents wait in line to register for relocation. Photo: Abhishek Dey
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

