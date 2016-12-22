Title

× Close
Crime Report

Four years after Munirka gangrape, Delhi Police’s patrol unit is still grappling with a staff crunch

The patrolling network is working at less than two-thirds of its actual capacity.

by 
Image credit:  AFP/Prakash Singh

The alleged rape of a woman in Delhi on December 15, almost four years to the day of the infamous Delhi gangrape, has once again highlighted that the Delhi Police is not patrolling the city at optimum capacity.

The police say they are hamstrung by a severe shortage of drivers and other personnel, which has restricted the patrolling network to less than two-thirds of its actual capacity. In addition to this, a shortage of female personnel means that not all emergency response vehicles are staffed by women, which is recommended in the case of distress calls related to sexual offences against women. Pleas to the Union Home Ministry – which controls the Delhi Police – to sanction more staff have gone unheeded so far.

Last month, the Delhi High Court even pulled up the Union Home Ministry for not sanctioning funds that will enable the force to deploy adequate personnel across the city.

No patrol van drivers

In last week’s incident, a 19-year-old woman, who had been offered a lift by a driver operating a private car as a taxi, was taken to a desolate spot in Moti Bagh, a South Delhi enclave comprising accommodation for central government employees, and allegedly raped. The woman managed to escape, and was picked up by police personnel patrolling the area in an emergency response vehicle. The alleged perpetrator was arrested after about six hours.

The night after the incident, no police patrol van was spotted for an hour anywhere near the desolate spot where the crime had taken place, the Indian Express reported.

“After the December 16 [2012] incident, the unit was sanctioned 370 patrolling vans, but no drivers to drive them,” said a senior police officer in the Operations wing of the Delhi Police, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The injection of new vehicles brought the total number of patrol vans with the Delhi Police to 1,000. Of these, not counting those that are grounded for maintenance and repairs, and those that have been condemned to the junkyard, the Delhi Police’s Control Room has about 850 vans at its disposal. To operate these vans round-the-clock with one batch kept in reserve, the Police Control Room unit needs at least 3,400 drivers. However, it has only 2,200.

“Last year, the unit borrowed 500 constables from police headquarters and posted them as drivers,” the senior officer said. “We have written to the Union Home Ministry about the problem and proposed a change in selection criteria for constables, making a drivers’ license compulsory for recruitment, which can address the issue to a certain extent.”

Few women personnel

The shortage is not just of drivers.

Police patrol cars are usually the first to respond to distress calls made to the emergency number 100.

Thus, each of these mobile units need to have a female police personnel present to help victims feel at ease if the call relates to cases of sexual assault against women.

But till 2014, there were only 43 women officials posted in the Delhi Police’s patrolling network. After a few more women were posted to the unit, the number now stands at 240.

“[In cases of road accidents] women personnel take care of women victims, consider factors related to handling them, and rush them to hospital,” said the police officer. “The PCR [Police Control Room] unit attends to more such calls in a year than the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services [or CATS] in the city.”

In the past two years, several women have even delivered their children in patrol cars in Delhi.

Though the number of women with the patrol unit increased to 240 between 2014 and 2016, this still means that just 60 out of 850 patrol vans in each shift (out of four including the reserve) can have a female police personnel on duty.

No sanction of personnel

Overall too, the Police Control Room unit is short of staff, said the senior police officer.

“We have also sent proposals to the Union Home Ministry seeking recruitment of 5,600 personnel in the PCR [Police Control Room] unit but that has not been sanctioned so far,” the officer said.

A Police Control Room van needs three personnel – a driver, an armed police personnel and one person in charge. Thus, operating 850 vans in four shifts, including the reserve shift, requires around 10,200 personnel. At present, the entire unit has a total strength of around 7,800 personnel out of which around 400 man the communications department, which also runs 24x7.

“Due to the severe crisis of staff, every department has to suffer,” the officer said. “We often have to do with two personnel in patrol vans when the system actually demands three in each. We also divert staff to other departments within the PCR [Police Control Room] unit to somehow manage the existing crisis.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext