Just a one-day drama: How banks coped with the RBI’s flip-flops on deposits above Rs 5,000

On Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank overturned its December 19 rule, some unaware Mumbai banks continued to ask customers to explain large deposits in old notes.

by 
Image credit:  Narinder Nanu/AFP

In the branch manager’s office of Union Bank’s Grant Road branch in Mumbai, Mohammed Farooq, a small-scale trader, was trying to explain why he hadn’t been able to deposit demonetised notes worth Rs 19,000 so far.

“I had been busy with family matters, the bank lines were very long and I thought the government had given us time until December 30 to deposit old notes,” said Farooq, appealing anxiously to the branch manager.

The manager, who looked strained from the stress of dealing with similar pleas from steams of customers, considered Farooq for a moment. Then, breaking into a grin, he said, “What to do, they seem to be changing the rules every two minutes! Just write your reason down on this form and deposit your money.”

The branch manager’s joke about rules changing every two minutes may have been hyperbolic, but at 2 pm on Wednesday, his staff was ironically unaware that the Reserve Bank of India had in fact just overturned its two-day-old rule about deposits above Rs 5,000.

Notifications No. 59 and 60

On December 19, just 11 days before the official deadline for depositing old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in banks, the RBI issued a notification giving citizens only one chance before December 30 to make deposits above Rs 5,000 in old notes. This deposit, too, was to be credited only if customers were able to give a satisfactory explanation for their delay to two bank officials.

Hours later, as indignation rippled across the country, the Finance Ministry announced that such explanations would not be demanded for deposits below Rs 2.5 lakh. This addendum, however, was not incorporated into the RBI’s official notification to banks, and on Tuesday, banks across the country had no option but to ignore the Finance Ministry media announcement and demand explanations from customers depositing more than Rs 5,000 in demonetised currency. Irate customers pointedly filled forms that explained their delays with reasons like “I trusted the Prime Minister”.

Then late on Wednesday morning, the RBI responded to public outrage by issuing its 60th notification on demonetisation: for accounts compliant with Know Your Customer rules, no questions would be asked about deposits above Rs 5,000.

‘We didn’t reject customers’

In Mumbai, news of this new notification seemed to reach different bank branches at different points through the afternoon, leading to a general air of confusion.

The Grant Road Union Bank branch, for instance, had run out of explanation forms for customers to fill, and a staff member had been sent out to photocopy more forms. But a short walk away, in a Central Bank branch, the manager flopped a pile of freshly-photocopied explanation forms on his desk and said, “These are all useless now. The rules have changed again, so this was just a one-day drama.”

The manager, who did not wish to be named, said that his staff had not rejected any customer’s explanations for delayed deposits of old notes, whether the reasons were “long lines” or “found the money in a cupboard”. “We understand that coping with change is hard,” said the branch manager. “We are coping with the 60th notification from the RBI.”

A senior staff member at a Bank of India branch in South Mumbai also claimed that no customers were turned away on Tuesday and Wednesday morning for trying to deposit more than Rs 5,000. “Rejecting customers is not our lookout. As long as they give some reason in the form, it is not for us to judge,” he said.

After six weeks of dealing with the ups and downs of demonetisation, customers and employees in several Mumbai banks seemed to have forged a new dynamic with each other. At the Union Bank branch, for instance, Mohammed Farooq shared a few laughs with the branch manager before leaving.

“The banks understand why we are angry about the cash crunch, and we also understand that the banks’ hands are tied,” said Farooq. “Only the government doesn’t seem to understand either of our troubles.”

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

