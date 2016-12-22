Title

The lid on illegal sand mining in TN might finally be lifted (but perhaps for the wrong reasons)

On Wednesday, the CBI arrested one of the state’s biggest sand miners, and the Income-Tax Department raided the chief secretary.

Image credit:  M Rajshekhar

In a day of fast-paced developments, Income-Tax Department officials raided the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao on Wednesday morning where they seized Rs 30 lakh in cash in new, post-demonetisation currency notes, according to the Hindu. Later in the day, Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths also arrested Shekar Reddy, one of the biggest sand miners in the state.

Reddy had hit the headlines about 10 days ago after an Income Tax raid on his houses unearthed 177 kg of gold and Rs 130 crore in cash, Rs 34 crores of which was in new notes. As of now, the origins of Reddy’s wealth are unclear. A report in the New Indian Express said that JSR Infra Developers, Reddy’s company, is “executing a variety of projects funded by World Bank. Its clients include Public Works Department, state highways department, Tamil Nadu Road infrastructure Development Corporation and other government agencies.”

Apart from these, Reddy is also the main contractor for riverine sand mining in Tamil Nadu. This is a relatively recent development.

Sand mining, a lucrative business

As this reporter found while working on the Ear to the Ground series for Scroll.in out of Tamil Nadu earlier this year, sand mining contracts flow to a handful of large contractors in the state. These contractors are close to the Dravidian parties. Their fortunes ebb and rise depending on which party is in power.

For a long time, whenever the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to power, river sand mining contracts used to be cornered by a Coimbatore-based businessman – O Arumugasamy.

Shortly after 2011, however, Arumugasamy was removed as the sand miner.

According to a researcher studying political funding in Tamil Nadu who did not want to be identified, the contractor took a district member of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as his partner.

“When the party high command got to know, the district official was fired and Arumugasamy’s contract was cancelled,” said the researcher. At that time, Reddy, who is said to be close to other senior leaders in the ruling party, was brought in.

Sand mining in Tamil Nadu is a lucrative trade. As this reporter detailed in Scroll.in earlier this year, conservative estimates peg its annual size at about Rs 20,000 crores. Politicians in the state estimate it to be worth around Rs 45,000 crores. On a fraction of this reaches the state exchequer. Tamil Nadu’s budget estimates for 2014-’15 pegs incomes from sand quarries at Rs 216.8 crores. The previous year, that figure stood even lower at Rs 133.4 crores.

Some of the money made from sand mining goes into supporting party cadre and election campaigning. But even that is a relatively small portion of the annual amount the business is estimated to be worth, said the researcher. It is not clear where the rest of it goes.

No checks and balances

Another striking aspect of sand mining in Tamil Nadu is the impunity with which it operates. Villagers or activists say that the state administration and local police support the sand miners.

Other democratic checks and balances – like the courts, media, rival political parties – have failed to to arrest sand mining as well. Even though it damages the state not just economically but also ecologically.

This reporter saw this firsthand while reporting on sand mining from Tamil Nadu. Questions sent to the state government at that time did not receive any responses.

The forces responsible for these outcomes – how contracts are given, where the money goes, the absolute impunity sand miners enjoy – are not understood at all.

Given this larger context, it is interesting that Chief Secretary Rao has been raided as well. Initial media reports suggest a link between him and Reddy. The same report alleges that Reddy has ties with other All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders and those close to them.

In that sense, this is a time for cheer and gloom. Cheer because the lid might be coming off a ruinous natural resources scam, which should have received far more attention than has done so far. And gloom because it seems that the lid is finally being lifted for the wrong reasons.

Looking at the timing of the raids – soon after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, at a time when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is in a flux – it appears that a new political game is underway between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

