The Daily Fix: Najeeb Jung's tenure is a cautionary tale for Centre-state relations

The Big Story: Governing principle

Najeeb Jung has handed in his resignation as lieutenant governor of Delhi, 18 months before his term ends, ostensibly to return to his academic career. His was a turbulent tenure, marked by controversy as he locked horns with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a range of issues. In years to come, it will perhaps become a cautionary tale for Centre-state relations, or how not to conduct them.

For most of his time in office, the lieutenant governor was seen as the emissary of a Centre that was keen to keep the Delhi government in check, the unwitting pawn in a political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. A range of actions taken by the lieutenant governor invited this suspicion – starting with the appointment of Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary, which seemed to precipitate a full-blown Constitutional crisis, and ending with the setting up of the Shunglu Committee, which was to review decisions made by the Delhi government. Delhi is not the only case where the Centre has been accused of wielding governors as an instrument of its political will. Both in Uttarakhand and in Arunachal Pradesh, they were seen as part of the Centre’s plan to destabilise the sitting state governments. The Centre could tackle such misgivings by involving state governments in the process of appointing governors, instead of parcelling out the posts as political largesse.

Delhi, of course, is a state of exception: the distribution of powers between the lieutenant governor and the council of ministers has become the subject of a legal battle that still drags on. Without full statehood, the Delhi government has no power over three entries in the state list, namely, public order, police and land. It is an arrangement that has been blamed for standing in the way of effective administration. Perhaps the time has come to reopen the debate on full statehood for Delhi.

Abhishek Sudhir says the Kejriwal versus Jung battle is a full-blown Constitutional crisis.

Ajaz Ashraf looks at the travails of being Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.

Rohan Venkataramakrishnan says the battle between Jung and Kejriwal is not just about petty politics.

  1. During a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wanted to know whether the Reserve Bank of India had been given enough time to consider the note ban.
  2. Giriija Vaidyananthan has been appointed chief secretary of Tamil Nadu after the income tax department raided the house of her predecessor, P Rama Mohana Rao.
  3. Indian parliamentarians have set up a formal platform for friendship with Taiwan, in a move that could rattle China.

  1. In the Indian Express, Saibal Paul on how demonetisation has hit the micro-finance sector, pushing the poor out of financial inclusion.
  2. In the Hindu, Janaki Nair writes on the Kochi biennale and the art of accommmodation.
  3. In Livemint, Noah Smith brings you writings that shaped economic thinking in 2016.

Raghu Raman on the new army chief’s appointment:

“In not just the Indian Army but across the armies of the world, this basic element of seniority is what enables a massive machinery to function with military precision. While there is a definite case for merit to play an important part, the truth is that merit is already factored into the elaborate and complex distillation process that yields us seven Army commanders from thousands of officers every few years. The very rank of general embodies the competence of the officer manning that post, to discharge operations regardless of their nature, terrain or theatres. If that wasn’t true, it would belie the entire process of transfers, cross attachments, hybrid command formations, integrated operations, joint training, switching between staff and operational commands – which is the foundation of any army. As a matter of fact, any rank upward of a brigadier is a general rank and the Indian Army further super-specialises generals into command and staff – the former helming formations and the latter supporting them.”

