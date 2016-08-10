United States Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday drew widespread criticism for seemingly advocating the assassination of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump was speaking at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, when he claimed that Clinton wanted to abolish the country’s second amendment, which allows citizens to bear arms. Trump said Clinton would come down against the law by putting in place anti-gun rights Supreme Court judges.

He went on to say: ““If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the second amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know. But I’ll tell you what, that will be a horrible day.”

The erratic businessman was immediately condemned for his statement, which many said supported violence and was unacceptable. Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook said, “This is simple – what Trump is saying is dangerous. A person seeking to be the president of the United States should not suggest violence in any way.” Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine said, “Nobody who is seeking a leadership position, especially the presidency, the leadership of the country, should do anything to countenance violence, and that’s what he was saying.”

However, the Trump campaign tried to rapidly control the damage, clarifying, “It’s called the power of unification — second Amendment people have amazing spirit and are tremendously unified, which gives them great political power. And this year, they will be voting in record numbers, and it won’t be for Hillary Clinton, it will be for Donald Trump.”