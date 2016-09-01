Four officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were suspended on Thursday for renewing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licence of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation, ANI reported. The Centre had ordered an investigation into the funding sources for Naik’s outfit and also warned cable TV operators of penalties if they broadcast his channel, Peace TV.

The Law Ministry had told the Home Ministry earlier that there was not enough evidence against Naik to book him or to declare his NGO unlawful. It was earlier reported that the foundation may be listed as an “unlawful organisation” in India, and the Centre was likely to file terror charges against him.

The televangelist has been under the government’s lens ever since allegations arose that he had inspired one of the terrorists behind the Dhaka restaurant attack on July 1. He was also accused of meeting two brothers from Kerala who were among those who went missing in West Asia and are feared to have joined the Islamic State group.