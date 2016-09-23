The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of former Haryana Director-General of Police SPS Rathore, convicted of molesting an aspiring tennis player in August 1990, The Indian Express reported. However, the court reduced the sentence of Rathore’s conviction from 18 months to the time he has already spent in jail.

The former DGP has spent six months in jail while waiting for the apex court’s order on his appeal against the conviction.

Rathore, who was the president of the Haryana Lawn Tennis Association, molested the girl at the Association’s office in Panchkula, according to The Times of India. She was then expelled from her school for “indiscipline” after she made a complaint against the police officer. Her family also accused the Haryana Police of harassing them on Rathore’s orders. The 13-year-old committed suicide by consuming poison in December 1993.

The former DGP was initially given six months imprisonment by a magisterial court. However, a Sessions Court increased the punishment to 18 months after the Central Bureau of Investigation appealed in the matter. The Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to intervene in the case, calling Rathore’s conduct “shameful”.