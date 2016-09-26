A look at the headlines right now:

Any country not willing to fight terrorism should be isolated, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: The external affairs minister criticised Pakistan for its reported links with terror and for repeatedly bringing up the Kashmir issue. Blood and water can’t flow together, Narendra Modi says on Indus treaty with Pakistan: According to the news agency, ‘a decision was taken [at the meeting] to use India’s fullest legal rights in the treaty’. Cannot release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till year end, Karnataka tells Supreme Court: The Siddaramaiah government filed a petition in the court to modify its last order, in which it asked the state to release 6,000 cusecs for seven days. Irom Sharmila meets AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, reportedly seeks his political advice: The rights activist from Manipur also met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. India beat New Zealand by 197 runs in first Test match: The Kiwis put up a resilient show before being bowled out for 236. Reliance Jio sharing user call data with foreign advertising networks, alleges Anonymous India: However, the telecom network denied the accusation and said it only used its data to ‘deliver better quality of service’ to its customers. At least six injured in shooting near mall in Houston, Texas: The gunman died after being shot by the local police. Shoe hurled at Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, attacker detained: The Congress vice president, who is touring the poll-bound state, was unhurt. Most CEOs in UK are considering shifting operations abroad,finds KPMG survey: As many as 72% of them had voted for Britain to remain in the EU. Ola reduces share cab fares by up to 45%: The taxi aggregator has also extended its share taxi services to three more cities – Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur.