Tamil Nadu acting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Friday sought information about Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s health and the administration of the state during his meeting with senior government officials on Friday, NDTV reported. Rao met Chief Secretary Sheela Balakrishnan and two senior ministers O Panneerselvam and EK Palanisamy as Jayalalithaa’s condition continued to improve, according to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.

He also asked the leaders in charge about the state’s preparations for the inspection of Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs by experts deployed to help resolve the water dispute with Karnataka. The ministers told him that decisions were being taken on a “day to day basis”.

Earlier in the day, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi visited Apollo Hospital, but was reportedly not allowed to meet the chief minister. Gandhi said she was recovering. The Tamil Nadu leader has been in hospital since September 22, when she was admitted for fever and dehydration. Very few leaders have been allowed to meet the leader. Rao and Jayalalithaa’s disowned foster son Sudharakaran were not allowed to meet her earlier this week.

On Thursday, the hospital had issued a statement saying she would need to remain there longer. Apollo said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief has been on respiratory support, but continues to improve gradually. “Based on detailed deliberations and clinical examination, the expert group of doctors at Apollo Hospital has drawn up a detailed medical management plan, keeping in view the chief minister’s known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather,” the statement said.

Jayalalithaa’s current treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest her lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.

Three doctors from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences were flown down to Chennai on Thursday to treat the minister. Reports also said Dr Richard Beale, a specialist from London who treated her last week, would be called to see her again.

On Thursday, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that had asked for a government statement on Jayalalithaa’s health and sought the appointment of an interim chief minister. The court called it a “publicity petition”. It was filed by activist “Traffic” Ramaswamy.

Jayalalithaa’s illness comes as the state is embroiled in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Karnataka. The chief minister’s health has been a major concern for the state, as rumours circulate that her condition has deteriorated significantly, even though the party has maintained that she is recovering. Opposition leaders like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s M Karunanidhi had asked the ruling AIADMK to release pictures to prove she was not in critical condition. The ruling party has also filed four police cases against people spreading rumours about her health on social media.