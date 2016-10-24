The big news: Shivpal Yadav wants Mulayam to take over as UP chief minister, and 9 other top stories
The Haji Ali Trust said it will allow women to enter the dargah's inner sanctum in a month, and 23 Maoists were killed along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mulayam calls Shivpal 'leader of the masses' as Akhilesh denies separating from Samajwadi Party: Shivpal Yadav said the UP chief minister had told him he would form a new outfit for the state Assembly polls and also urged the SP chief to take over the post.
- Women will be allowed entry inside Haji Ali's inner sanctum in a month, board tells Supreme Court: The dargah's trust had earlier sought more time to come out with a more 'progressive stand' on the ban barring women from entering the shrine.
- 23 Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's border district of Malkangiri: The Greyhound force of Andhra Pradesh was also involved in the joint operation.
- BSF constable dies after cross-border firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector: Sushil Kumar, who sustained chest wounds, became the second security officer to be killed in as many days during cross-border firing.
- Cyclone Kyant expected to hit Odisha coast in 24 hours as depression forms over Bay of Bengal: The Meteorological Department office in Bhubaneshwar said the storm was likely to impact at least 10 districts in the state.
- Five killed in Malta after aircraft reportedly carrying European Union border officials crashes: The plane was on its way to the city of Misrata in Libya when the incident took place.
- Endangered Humboldt penguin dies at Mumbai's Byculla zoo, activists demand police inquiry: Animal rights groups had strongly opposed the move to bring eight of the birds to the city, questioning the authorities' expertise and poor facilities.
- As ABC News poll gives her a 12-point lead, Hillary Clinton calls Donald Trump a 'sore loser': The Democratic nominee said her Republican opponent's refusal to commit to accepting the results of the November 8 election was a ‘direct threat to democracy’
- 40 birds die of avian influenza in Delhi, but humans unlikely to contract 'less infective' virus: The Centre has formed a committee to monitor the health scare, while zoo authorities said the strain likely came from migratory birds.
- Lewis Hamilton registers 50th career win at United States Grand Prix: He trails his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, who was second, by 26 points with three races to go.