Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday said there was no possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and said there could only be a “merger”, ending all speculation about a grand alliance ahead of next year’s polls.

Yadav also accused the Centre of “spreading anarchy” by demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, and urged the Union government to withdraw the ban to allow the public to exchange their money, reported The Indian Express. “[The] BJP promised to bring back black money in their election campaigns, but after getting public pressure they ban Rs 500/1000 notes,” he said, adding that apart from his party only Ram Manohar Lohia has fought against black money.

The SP chief’s remarks on having no alliance came after meetings between Congress’ poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Yadav, as well as extensive talks between Yada and Ajit Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal. Rumours of a grand alliance, akin to the three-party tie-up in the Bihar Assembly, were rife. The presence of Janata Parivar leaders at SP’s silver jubilee celebrations also encouraged more speculation. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had said at the event that they will unite to strengthen Samajwadi Party and put up a strong front in front of the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party has been going through a period of turmoil. Infighting began after Shivpal Yadav was appointed the state party chief in September. The move, which was reportedly implemented because of fears of an anti-incumbency vote, did not go down well with Akhilesh Yadav, who then relieved his uncle of major portfolios in the Cabinet. Mulayam Singh Yadav had to intervene to bring the situation under control. The chief minister’s supporters are functioning independently from a separate office in Lucknow.