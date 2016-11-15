The chief of a non-profit organisation in the United States’ West Virginia has been sacked for making racist comments against First Lady Michelle Obama on Facebook. Clay County Development Corp director Pamela Ramsey Taylor posted a comment on the social networking site that said, “It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.” Her friend and Clay County mayor, Beverly Whaling, responded: “Just made my day Pam.”

The comments followed the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the United States presidential election. The posts, which went viral online, have since been deleted. A petition, which currently has more than 17,000 signatures, demanded their dismissal.

While stating that she had deleted the controversial post and published an apology, Taylor claimed to have received death threats from unidentified people. She said it was being turned into a hate crime against her, WSAZ reported.

Trump had vowed to be the “president for all Americans”, but his campaign has been viewed as one riddled with divisive innuendos that gained him the support of right-wing conservatives. There were protests across the country after the results were declared.