United States President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed efforts to push for a recount of votes in a few states as a “scam”, hours after Hillary Clinton’s campaign announced that they would join the Green Party’s endeavour. “The Green Party scam to fill up their coffers by asking for impossible recounts is now being joined by the badly defeated & demoralised Dems [Democrats],” he said on Twitter.

“This recount is just a way for [Green Party candidate] Jill Stein, who received less than 1% of the vote overall and wasn’t even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount,” Trump said in a statement, according to CNN. “The people have spoken, and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night, in addition to her conceding by congratulating me, ‘We must accept this result and then look to the future.’”

Clinton’s campaign had announced on Friday that it will participate in efforts to push for recounts of votes in a number of states. However, in a blog post, counsel for the campaign Mark Elias had emphasised that they had not “uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology”. “...We had not planned to exercise this option ourselves, [but now] we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides,” he said.

The Wisconsin Election Commission on Friday had agreed to recount the votes cast during the November 8 US presidential elections following a request by Green Party’s Jill Stein. Trump had won the state by a narrow margin of 27,257 votes more than Clinton.

The Commission had said it will begin the process of recounting the nearly three million votes cast in the polls after Stein pays the required fee, expected to be around $1.1 million (Rs 7.53 crore approximately). The Green Party nominee said she had raised a sum of $5 million (Rs 34.26 crore approximately) for her campaign to get the votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin recounted.

While Trump had won the elections with more than the required 270 electoral votes, Clinton had earned a higher number of popular votes. His win ended the Democrats’ eight-year run at the White House.