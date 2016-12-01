A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi Police files FIR after Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter accounts are hacked: A series of explicit tweets were posted from the party vice president’s verified profile on Wednesday night and again on Thursday morning. Fuel pumps, airport ticket counters won’t accept old Rs 500 notes after December 2: The earlier deadline to use these scrapped notes at petrol pumps was December 15. Reliance Jio to offer free data, voice and video services till March 31, says Mukesh Ambani: The RIL Chairman also accused other telecom operators of ‘anti-competitive behaviour’. Flight carrying Mamata Banerjee was never low on fuel: Indigo contradicts conspiracy claims: The civil aviation minister has said the DGCA will look into the matter. Price of subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 2.07, jet fuel rates slashed by 3.7%: The cost of non-subsidised cooking gas was increased by Rs 54.5, and a litre of kerosene now costs Rs 17.51. RBI claims there is enough cash to deal with payday rush, but banks say they are out of money: A Finance Ministry official said plenty of Rs 500 notes will be ‘routed through the banking system every day from December 1’. Over 1 million Android phones compromised by ‘Googlian’ malware security breach: The infection allows the virus access to Google accounts data in devices that run on the Jelly Bean, KitKat and Lollipop versions of the operation system. Cabinet approves Rs 2,000-crore aid package for people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Each of the 36,384 identified families will get Rs 5.5 lakh, a senior government official said. Opec agrees to first oil output cut since 2008, Russia to join agreement: However, Indonesia refused to comply with the proposed production reduction and said it would suspend its membership with the body. Donald Trump announces intention to step away from businesses before assuming US presidency: The president-elect said he was not mandated to divest himself from his ventures, but it was ‘visually important’ to not have a ‘conflict of interest’.