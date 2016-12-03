A woman based in United States has filed a complaint with the Delhi police commissioner via email, alleging that five men had gangraped her at a five-star hotel during her stay in Delhi in March this year. In her email, the woman said she would come to Delhi to record her statement once an FIR was registered, police told The Times of India. The case has been transferred to Connaught Place police station.

According to the complaint filed, the woman’s guide whom she had hired from an agency recommended by the hotel authorities came to her room along with four of his friends to discuss her trip itinerary. They had a few drinks before the guide first forced himself on her. Later, his friends took turns to rape her. On returning to US, the woman approached a non-government organisation on India affairs who asked her to register a complaint through an email to the police commissioner.

The police have already begun investigation to identify the guide, according to The Times of India. The hotel staff are also being questioned. “We have received the complaint and are investigating the matter,” Joint Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the matter was escalated by Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. She told ANI that she had a word with Lieutenant General Najeeb Jung and have asked the police to register a case at the earliest. The Delhi Police have also asked the US embassy to provide them the woman’s details and the purpose of her visit.