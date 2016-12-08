The business wrap: No service tax on card transactions of up to Rs 2,000, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: HDFC's Deepak Parekh said demonetisation had derailed the economy, and stock markets responded positively to global cues on Thursday.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- No service tax on debit or credit card transactions of up to Rs 2,000: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table a notification in Parliament to amend the June 2012 circular to include the exemption.
- Demonetisation has derailed the economy in the short term, says HDFC chairperson Deepak Parekh: He had earlier praised the move against black money and corruption as the ‘biggest of all big-bang reforms’.
- Sensex rises by 457 points, Nifty crosses 8,200 mark as markets respond positively to global cues: The much-anticipated Europe Central Bank’s interest rate decision and the extension of a stimulus package helped Dalal street remain buzzing.
- UP government to give Rs 2-lakh compensation to kin of ‘victims’ of demonetisation: The financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.
- Google says it will run entirely on renewable energy from 2017: The tech giant will purchase solar and wind energy equal to the electricity that its operations will consume on an annual basis.
- British MPs vote in support of Theresa May’s plan to initiate Brexit: If article 50 is initiated, then United Kingdom will no longer be part of the EU by March 2019.
- World Bank cancels $100 million loan to Pakistan for a natural gas project: Since there was no progress in achieving the development objectives, the institution scrapped the loan.