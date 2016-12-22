For only the second time in history, two Indian bowlers – Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – hold the first and the second spots in the International Cricket Council Test rankings.

In the latest list that was released on Wednesday, Jadeja leaped five spots to second in the ICC bowlers chart after scalping a match haul of 10/154 in Chennai, which helped India to a 4-0 series win against England. Off-spinner Ashwin still sits on top of the rankings despite picking up just one wicket in the final Test.

The last time two Indians grabbed the top spots was back in 1974 when spin legends Bishan Singh Bedi and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar were ranked one and two respectively, according to ICC.

Batsmen Karun Nair, who scored a record-breaking 303, and KL Rahul, who slammed 199 in the match, also made significant gains – Nair jumped to the 55nd position in the batting rankings, while Rahul moved to the 51st spot. Pacer Ishant Sharma also recorded a career-best ranking, moving up to the 23rd position.