Chief of the Pakistani Army’s Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz on Wednesday said India should “shun enmity” join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries. He called for New Delhi to share the “fruits of future development by shelving anti-Pakistan activities and subversion”, according to The Express Tribune.

“Their [India’s] catchy slogans will not work as people are aware of their designs and will not be misled,” he said during an awards distribution ceremony at the headquarters of the Balochistan Frontier Corps. The commander also warned citizens to not be misled by self-exiled leaders.

The 3,000-km-long CPEC is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan through a network of railway tracks, roads, pipelines and optical cable fibres. In the past, India has expressed concern over the project as it will pass through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

His comments come amid India lending support to Balochistan and its activists. Balochistan has faced terrorism and subversion on a huge scale in the last decade, the lieutenant general said, thanking personnel of the frontier corps for bravely fighting back separatist elements.