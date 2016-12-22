The United States Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking American citizens in India to remain vigilant during the holiday season as there had been reports that the Islamic State group may target the consulate and other places “frequented by Westerners”. “All US citizens are reminded to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness,” it said in the security message on its website.

Earlier this month, a seven-member team of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation was in Kolkata to interrogate Islamic State operative Musa, who was arrested in July on charges of radicalising youths to join the group. Musa had agreed to take on an assignment from a Jammat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh leader to target foreigners and US nationals in India and behead them, DNA reported on December 8.