Netflix US’ Twitter account was breached by hacker group OurMine on Wednesday. The hackers sent out several tweets, some of which were deleted soon after the profile was compromised. “World security is shit. We are here to prove this,” read one of the tweets, according to Reuters.

The movie and TV show streaming service later tweeted, “We’re aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved.” However, they did not elaborate on what action was being taken.

OurMine had earlier hacked into the social media accounts of Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as those of media outlets Forbes and TechCrunch. The group claims that it tries to expose security flaws in users’ accounts by hacking into them. “We are just trying to let them know that nobody is safe,” the group had told online news portal Mic.