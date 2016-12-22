Mumbai-based writer Jerry Pinto, Tamil author Vannadhasan, Hindi writer Nasira Sharma are among 24 others declared the winners of the Sahitya Akademi awards this year. Sharma’s Hindi novel Paarijat, Pinto’s Em and the Big Hoom and Vannadhasan’s Oru Sru Isai won them the literary honour.

Among the winners are eight book of poetry, seven books of short stories, five novels, two on criticism, one of essays and one play. The books were chosen on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three in the languages concerned and approved by its executive board, the Akademi said in a statement.

The awards have been given out to books first published between January 2010 and December 2014. All winners will be given a casket containing a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, a shawl and an engraved copper plaque at a special event on February 22, 2017.

Last year, several writers had opted to return their Sahitya Akademi awards to mark their protest against the growing number of incidents of intolerance in the country and the inaction of the government towards them.