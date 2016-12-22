The big news: BJP calls Rahul Gandhi’s claims on Modi and Sahara baseless, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: I-T sleuths raided the TN chief secretary’s Chennai home and office, and Chandrababu Naidu said his remarks on demonetisation were distorted.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi wants your money in banks so he can waive off the rich’s loans, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president claimed that the Sahara Group had given crores to the prime minister and that the I-T Department had the records.
- I-T Department raids Tamil Nadu chief secretary’s Chennai home, office: P Rammohan Rao is believed to have close links with Shekhar Reddy, a businessman from whom officials seized money and jewellery earlier this month and arrested on Wednesday.
- Chandrababu Naidu claims his remarks about demonetisation were distorted: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the Centre’s decision to scrap high-value currency notes was not ‘as per our wish’.
- RBI withdraws provision allowing questioning of deposits above Rs 5,000 for KYC-compliant accounts: On Monday, the central bank had announced that old currency note deposits above Rs 5,000 would be restricted to once per account until December 30.
- Jerry Pinto, Nasira Sharma and Vannadhasan among 2016 Sahitya Akademi Award winners: All 24 writers to win the literary honour this year will receive their award at a special event on February 22, 2017.
- Centre claims 70% of rural citizens are using digital modes of payment: The IT Ministry said that 85% of rural merchants have started providing online options to customers across districts and blocks.
- DRDO’s Nirbhay missile test fails for the fourth time: The missile may have faced a hardware element issue, officials said.
- India should ‘shun enmity’ and join the CPEC project, says Pakistan Army commander: Lieutenant General Amir Riaz called for New Delhi to ‘share the fruits of future development’ and shelve ‘anti-Pakistan activities’.
- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja hold top spots in ICC Test bowling rankings: Batters KL Rahul and triple centurion Karun Nair made significant leaps in the batting charts, as well.
- Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets anticipatory bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Dwarka Court has asked the politician, who is accused of instigating a mob to kill two people in Delhi, to pay a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each.