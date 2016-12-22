A look at the headlines right now:

Modi wants your money in banks so he can waive off the rich’s loans, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president claimed that the Sahara Group had given crores to the prime minister and that the I-T Department had the records.

I-T Department raids Tamil Nadu chief secretary’s Chennai home, office: P Rammohan Rao is believed to have close links with Shekhar Reddy, a businessman from whom officials seized money and jewellery earlier this month and arrested on Wednesday. Chandrababu Naidu claims his remarks about demonetisation were distorted: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the Centre’s decision to scrap high-value currency notes was not ‘as per our wish’. RBI withdraws provision allowing questioning of deposits above Rs 5,000 for KYC-compliant accounts: On Monday, the central bank had announced that old currency note deposits above Rs 5,000 would be restricted to once per account until December 30. Jerry Pinto, Nasira Sharma and Vannadhasan among 2016 Sahitya Akademi Award winners: All 24 writers to win the literary honour this year will receive their award at a special event on February 22, 2017. Centre claims 70% of rural citizens are using digital modes of payment: The IT Ministry said that 85% of rural merchants have started providing online options to customers across districts and blocks. DRDO’s Nirbhay missile test fails for the fourth time: The missile may have faced a hardware element issue, officials said.

India should ‘shun enmity’ and join the CPEC project, says Pakistan Army commander: Lieutenant General Amir Riaz called for New Delhi to ‘share the fruits of future development’ and shelve ‘anti-Pakistan activities’. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja hold top spots in ICC Test bowling rankings: Batters KL Rahul and triple centurion Karun Nair made significant leaps in the batting charts, as well. Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets anticipatory bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Dwarka Court has asked the politician, who is accused of instigating a mob to kill two people in Delhi, to pay a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each.