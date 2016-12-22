The Thane Police on Thursday seized 8.9 kilos of depleted uranium and arrested the two accused who were found in possession of the banned substance. Officials said the material has been confirmed as depleted uranium, which they suspect was sourced from outside the country for sale in Thane, IANS reported.

Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said, “It is radioactive and extremely dangerous. Depleted Uranium is used in weapons and armaments all over the world.” The seizure was made following a tip off received by senior police officer Ravindra Doiphode and his team.

Police personnel confiscated the dangerous substance and made the arrests on a deserted Ghodbunder Road, which connects Mumbai and Thane. Doiphode said the value of the seizure could not be ascertained yet as it was a banned substance, which was unavailable in the open market. Some media reports peg the price of a kilo of depleted uranium at Rs 3 crore.

The news agency quoted Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Thombre, who said a case will be filed under the Atomic Energy Act.