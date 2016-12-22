The big news: Rs 30 lakh in new notes found during TN chief secretary raids, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Germany believes a Tunisian was behind the Berlin market attack, and the BJP dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Sahara had bribed the PM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rs 30 lakh in new notes and other assets found during raids at TN chief secretary’s home, office: A major part of the cash and gold seized were recovered from P Ramamohan Rao’s son Vivek’s house and his in-laws’ residence in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.
- Germany launches manhunt for ‘violent and armed’ Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack: The 23-year-old ex-convict’s asylum application had been rejected in 2015, but he was in the country on a temporary permit.
- Modi wants your money in banks so he can waive off the rich’s loans, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president claimed that the Sahara Group had given crores to the prime minister and that the I-T Department had the records.
- NRI parents accuse Norway government of wrongfully taking away their son in alleged child abuse case: Representing the couple, BJP member Vijay Jolly met Norwegian officials and said disciplining children was a ‘universal practice’ in Asia.
- BJP MLA joins ruling Congress to protest Centre’s inaction in Manipur blockade: BJP members, however, maintained that his resignation ‘will not affect the party’s prospects’ in the upcoming Assembly elections.
- Jerry Pinto, Nasira Sharma and Vannadhasan among 2016 Sahitya Akademi Award winners: All 24 writers to win the literary honour this year will receive their award at a special event on February 22, 2017.
- DRDO’s nuclear-capable Nirbhay missile fails its fourth test from Chandipur launchpad: Officials called the mission an ‘utter failure’ and said a hardware element issue may have caused it to stray from its path.
- Chandrababu Naidu claims his remarks about demonetisation were distorted: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the Centre’s decision to scrap high-value currency notes was not ‘as per our wish’.
- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja hold top spots in ICC Test bowling rankings: Batters KL Rahul and triple centurion Karun Nair made significant leaps in the batting charts, as well.
- Around nine kilos of depleted uranium seized in Thane, two arrested: An initial probe indicated the material was sourced from abroad, officials said.