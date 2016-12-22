A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rs 30 lakh in new notes and other assets found during raids at TN chief secretary’s home, office: A major part of the cash and gold seized were recovered from P Ramamohan Rao’s son Vivek’s house and his in-laws’ residence in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.
  2. Germany launches manhunt for ‘violent and armed’ Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack: The 23-year-old ex-convict’s asylum application had been rejected in 2015, but he was in the country on a temporary permit.
  3. Modi wants your money in banks so he can waive off the rich’s loans, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president claimed that the Sahara Group had given crores to the prime minister and that the I-T Department had the records.
  4. NRI parents accuse Norway government of wrongfully taking away their son in alleged child abuse case: Representing the couple, BJP member Vijay Jolly met Norwegian officials and said disciplining children was a ‘universal practice’ in Asia.
  5. BJP MLA joins ruling Congress to protest Centre’s inaction in Manipur blockade: BJP members, however, maintained that his resignation ‘will not affect the party’s prospects’ in the upcoming Assembly elections.   
  6. Jerry Pinto, Nasira Sharma and Vannadhasan among 2016 Sahitya Akademi Award winners: All 24 writers to win the literary honour this year will receive their award at a special event on February 22, 2017.
  7. DRDO’s nuclear-capable Nirbhay missile fails its fourth test from Chandipur launchpad: Officials called the mission an ‘utter failure’ and said a hardware element issue may have caused it to stray from its path.   
  8. Chandrababu Naidu claims his remarks about demonetisation were distorted: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the Centre’s decision to scrap high-value currency notes was not ‘as per our wish’.
  9. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja hold top spots in ICC Test bowling rankings: Batters KL Rahul and triple centurion Karun Nair made significant leaps in the batting charts, as well.
  10. Around nine kilos of depleted uranium seized in Thane, two arrestedAn initial probe indicated the material was sourced from abroad, officials said.