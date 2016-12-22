Pakistani singer Taher Shah has left the country after he received death threats from unidentified people, reported The Express Tribune. Shah’s manager confirmed that he left Karachi on Tuesday, but said he has no idea where the singer has gone.

Later, his management team also released a statement. “Pakistan’s famous singer Taher Shah, who is known for spreading love through his music had been receiving life threats for quite some time. Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan.” His return is still unconfirmed, reported Dunya News.

Shah first rose to fame in 2013 with his debut song Eye to Eye. He became an online sensation last year with his song Angel. He has also featured in Pakistan’s first online movie, Oye Kuch Kar Guzar.