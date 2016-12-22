India’s Ravichandran Ashwin won the International Cricket Council’s Sir Garfield Sobers Cricketer of the Year 2016 award on Thursday. The Chennai bowler has had a stellar year, taking 48 wickets and scoring 336 runs in eight Test matches. On the T20 circuit, he took 27 wickets in 19 matches. He was selected by a panel including Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara, based on his performance from September 14, 2015, to September 20, 2016. He is the third Indian player and the 12th overall to win the prestigious trophy.

The Indian off-spinner was also adjudged the Test Cricketer of the Year 2016, making him only the second Indian player after Rahul Dravid to win both the titles.

England’s Test skipper Alastair Cook was named captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year. However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not make the cut in the Test squad. However, Kohli was the captain of the One-Day International team that was announced, which also included Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma.