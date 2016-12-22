Goa Congress legislator Pandurang Madkaikar resigned from the party as well as the state Assembly and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, reported PTI. “The resignation was submitted before the Speaker, which stands accepted,” said state Legislature Secretary Nilkant Subhedar.

Madkaikar said there is no future for Congress in the state. “I was not happy in the Congress. The Congress state leadership has failed completely,” the former transport minister told PTI.

After Madkaikar officially joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, state party unit chief Vinay Tendulkar said, “Madkaikar has filled the form for primary membership.” He, however, did not say if Madkaikar will be offered a party ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly election from Cumbharjua constituency where he has won thrice before.

This is the second blow to Congress in less than a week. On December 16, Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho had quit the party and joined the BJP. Goa will go to polls early next year.