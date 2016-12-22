The big news: PM says note ban criticism exposes Opposition’s ‘black mind’, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines; Tamil Nadu reportedly named Girija Vaidyanathan its new chief secretary, and R Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘No chance of an earthquake’, says Narendra Modi as he takes on Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi speech: The prime minister said he was bearing the burden of previous governments’ legacies in dealing with poverty.
- Girija Vaidyanathan appointed Tamil Nadu’s new chief secretary, say reports: However, there is no official confirmation yet if P Ramamohan Rao has been removed from the post.
- Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year: He also won the ICC Test cricketer of the Year award.
- Businessman Parasmal Lodha arrested for converting Rs 25 crore in old notes to new currency: Income Tax sleuths had earlier detained him in connection with cash seized from the office of Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon.
- Tata Steel shareholders vote out independent director Nusli Wadia: The company submitted a statement to the stock exchanges announcing his removal on Thursday.
- Aleppo evacuations resume after brief halt following fallout between rebels and government forces: At least 25,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo and 750 more from the Foua and Kefraya villages, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
- Manipur BJP MLA joins ruling Congress to protest Centre’s inaction: BJP members, however, maintained that his resignation ‘will not affect the party’s prospects’ in the upcoming Assembly elections.
- NIA registers case in cross-LoC almonds trade allegedly financing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: The officials have carried out searches at the trade facilitation centres in Salamabad in Baramulla district and Chakan-da-bagh in Poonch district.
- Pakistan to release 439 Indian fishermen in two batches, says NGO: The Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy also called on New Delhi to reciprocate the ‘goodwill gesture’.
- Robot camera finds colourful creatures under Antarctic sea ice: Footage captured by the Australian Antarctic Division showed sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars.