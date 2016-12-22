Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said people would have to furnish an adequate parking space certificate before buying a car in the near future, The Union minister said the government was working towards making it compulsory for car buyers to provide proof of parking to deal with growing congestion and lack of parking space in cities, reported PTI.

“In future, I also want to share with you that no car or vehicle will be registered without an adequate parking space available certificate. I am very keen on this. I am holding discussion with the surface transport minister and also sensitising the states,” Naidu said. He also said the government would not allow future constructions without toilets in the plan. He was speaking at the launch of a toilet locator mobile application in Delhi.