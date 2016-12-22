The Trinamool Congress has decided to launch a week-long campaign against the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre from January 1, which also happens to be the foundation day of the party. The campaign, with the slogan “Modi hatao, desh bachao”, will focus on the problems faced by people in the country because of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the party’s plan after meeting TMC functionaries at the party headquarters on Thursday, reported The Hindu. “The country is not safe in his [Narendra Modi’s] leadership. On the slogan of Modi hatao, desh bachao we will have campaigns across the State at booth level. The campaign will continue till January 8,” she said.

The TMC chief also pointed out that the government had not tabled a report on demonetisation in Parliament citing disruptions, though they passed Bills on Income Tax and disability nonetheless. She said demonetisation was the biggest scam in post-independent India.

Banerjee, who has been a vocal critic of the Centre’s move to scrap high-value currency notes, said the government’s decision had affected people from all sections of society, especially the farmers and labourers. “Banks have become cashless and your government has become faceless,” the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the situation in the country would get back to normal in 50 days after demonetisation. Incidentally, December 28 will mark the 50th day since the high-value currency notes were scrapped.