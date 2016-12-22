Google Maps’ Toilet Locator feature went live in cities in the Delhi-National Capital Region and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. In another push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet projects Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Digital India, Google had joined hands with the government to provide the location of public toilets on its app. The service was launched in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bhopal and Indore.

The tech giant said in a statement issued on Thursday that it had been working on adding the locations, addressed and opening hours of more than four thousand public restrooms to Google Maps. The service is available on the app in both Hindi and English and works on its desktop website, as well.

“If you are travelling on National Highway 8 in Gurugram, locating a public toilet can be challenging,” said Sanket Gupta, the product manager of Google Maps in India. “Most often, the only option is going to nearby restaurants and cafes. Having this information handy can make things much easier.”

How it works:

All users have to do is search for “public toilets” on Google Maps, and they will be shown a list of restrooms near by with their exact addresses. Users can also rate the restroom based on their experience. According to Google’s statement, the Ministry of Urban Development plans to continue to provide details of public restrooms in more cities soon.