A look at the headlines right now:

Najeeb Jung resigns as lieutenant governor of Delhi: He put in his papers 18 months before his term ended so he can return to academics, his office said. ‘No chance of an earthquake’, says Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi speech: The prime minister said he was bearing the burden of previous governments’ legacies in dealing with poverty. Girija Vaidyanathan appointed Tamil Nadu’s new chief secretary: However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether P Ramamohan Rao has been removed from the post. 70 people, including 33 children, rescued from being trafficked in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: The police have arrested five people who sold them to owners of factories and brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pope Francis says ‘malevolent resistance’ to reform Vatican bureaucracy: The pontiff also urged for more laymen and women to be integrated into the Roman Catholic Church’s leadership roles. Karnataka proposes to provide 100% quota to Kannadigas in blue-collar jobs in private sector: The information technology and biotechnology sectors will remain exempted from the suggested amendments to a legislation. NRI parents accuse Norway government of wrongfully taking away their son in alleged child abuse case: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has sought a report on the matter from India’s ambassador in Oslo. Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin market attack found on the truck: Anis Amri, a 23-year-old ex-convict, had been denied asylum by Germany, where he has been living on a temporary permit since 2015. Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year: The bowler also won the ICC Test cricketer of the Year award. Submit proof of claims against Tata Sons, court tells Cyrus Mistry’s firms that sued the company: The National Company Law Tribunal also issued a stay order preventing any interim application on the matter to be filed in other courts.