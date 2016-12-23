The Income Tax department has identified 67.54 lakh people who did not file their returns in 2014-15 despite carrying out high-value transactions that year. The department says it got the information through data analysis carried out by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, and that it will act against these people soon.

The tax defaulters will find information on this move if they log in to their e-filing accounts and go to the “Compliance Module” section of the I-T department’s website, where they can also send in a response. The department is also sending notices to each defaulter with details of their transactions and taxes due. There appears to be no public list of the defaulters.

“While the government urges all taxpayers to disclose their true income and pay taxes, the tax department will continue to pursue the non-filers vigorously till all the high-potential non-filers are covered,” the department’s statement said.

Since the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 to check black money, the I-T department has conducted 760 raids, unearthing Rs 3,590 crore in undisclosed income, The Times of India reported. The Centre claimed demonetising high value notes would smoke out black money hoarders, though the move has been widely criticised by the Opposition and economists.