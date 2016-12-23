The big news: 67 lakh who didn’t file returns in 2014-15 under I-T lens, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Syrian government said it had complete control of Aleppo, and Donald Trump said he wanted to strengthen the US’ nuclear capability.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nearly 70 lakh did not pay their taxes in 2014-15 despite making big transactions: I-T department: The defaulters will have to respond to notices on their dues or face action, an official statement said.
- Syrian army recaptures all of Aleppo after four years of fighting: President Bashar al-Assad said the victory was a shared one between Syria, Iran and Russia.
- Donald Trump wants the US to strengthen its nuclear capability: The ‘threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it’ were the reasons for the president-elect’s remarks, a spokesperson said.
- Sun Pharma signs deal to acquire oncology drug from Novartis: The $175-million agreement will be brought into effect after requisite approvals from the authorities, including an anti-trust clearance.
- No stamps on hand baggage at seven new airports after first phase of trial deemed successful: The initiative will be tried out in Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Trivandrum, Kochi and Nagpur.
- Najeeb Jung resigns as lieutenant governor of Delhi: He put in his papers 18 months before his term ended so he can return to academics, his office said.
- No chance of an earthquake’, says Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi speech: The prime minister said he was bearing the burden of previous governments’ legacies in dealing with poverty.
- Girija Vaidyanathan appointed Tamil Nadu’s new chief secretary: However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether P Ramamohan Rao has been removed from the post.
- 70 people, including 33 children, rescued from being trafficked in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: The police have arrested five people who sold them to owners of factories and brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- Pope Francis says ‘malevolent resistance’ to reform Vatican bureaucracy: The pontiff also urged for more laymen and women to be integrated into the Roman Catholic Church’s leadership roles.