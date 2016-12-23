A look at the headlines right now:

Nearly 70 lakh did not pay their taxes in 2014-15 despite making big transactions: I-T department: The defaulters will have to respond to notices on their dues or face action, an official statement said. Syrian army recaptures all of Aleppo after four years of fighting: President Bashar al-Assad said the victory was a shared one between Syria, Iran and Russia. Donald Trump wants the US to strengthen its nuclear capability: The ‘threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it’ were the reasons for the president-elect’s remarks, a spokesperson said. Sun Pharma signs deal to acquire oncology drug from Novartis: The $175-million agreement will be brought into effect after requisite approvals from the authorities, including an anti-trust clearance. No stamps on hand baggage at seven new airports after first phase of trial deemed successful: The initiative will be tried out in Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Trivandrum, Kochi and Nagpur. Najeeb Jung resigns as lieutenant governor of Delhi: He put in his papers 18 months before his term ended so he can return to academics, his office said. No chance of an earthquake’, says Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi speech: The prime minister said he was bearing the burden of previous governments’ legacies in dealing with poverty. Girija Vaidyanathan appointed Tamil Nadu’s new chief secretary: However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether P Ramamohan Rao has been removed from the post. 70 people, including 33 children, rescued from being trafficked in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: The police have arrested five people who sold them to owners of factories and brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pope Francis says ‘malevolent resistance’ to reform Vatican bureaucracy: The pontiff also urged for more laymen and women to be integrated into the Roman Catholic Church’s leadership roles.